The People Have Spoken And They Want Regé-Jean Page To Be The Next Bond

While the title Duke of Hastings serves actor Regé-Jean Page quite well on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, there’s a new moniker fans of the show are hoping he takes on in the near future: James Bond.

Over the past couple of days, enough murmurs of Page’s suitability for the role of the iconic British secret service agent have spread across Twitter to give studios something to think about. After all, we already know the man has the looks, the accent, and the acting chops. Plus, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

When ESSENCE spoke to Page about his role as Simon Bassett last month, he told us, “Simon represents a fairly common archetype about the male antihero; the attractive male romantic as it is tall, dark, brooding, mysterious and utterly broken.” Adding in a touch of sarcasm, he remarked, “I mean, that doesn’t sound like a common story about men at all.” (Add a checkmark next to sense of humor for the list of reasons Page would make a fine 007).

Listen, the only way 2021 can top Georgia flipping the senate and Biden-Harris entering the White House is by casting the Duke of Hastings as James Bond pic.twitter.com/mDQgaykaWT — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) January 6, 2021

For years, there’s been pleading for Idris Elba to become the first Black Bond and he’s shut down the conversation pretty much every time. This year, that wish will come true in a different form as Lashana Lynch makes her debut as an agent in the latest iteration of the franchise, No Time To Die, which is set for release in April.

Still, if you’re holding out for tall, brown, and handsome in a fabulously tailored suit, perhaps Page could one day be your guy. And if you’re not yet persuaded, these tweets might do the trick.

If it’s not gonna be Idris, I’m totally supportive of Rege-Jean Page as the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/Cq3eEyG8TE — Ms. Scarlett (@Ms_KMScarlett) January 3, 2021

I assume the Regé-Jean Page as Bond discourse has already started. pic.twitter.com/MsNogdyF3O — Oisín Boyce (@OhBee08) December 31, 2020