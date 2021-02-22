See Pics Of Regé-Jean Page Before ‘Bridgerton’ & ‘SNL’
We’re sure this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live wasn’t your first time laying eyes on Regé-Jean Page, but even if Bridgerton was, you’ve still got a lot of catching up to do.

Of course, it’s his role as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series that put the British-Zimbabwean actor right at the top of everyone’s list of British Baes, but the 31-year-old London native has been at this acting thing for a long while — and he’s been cute even longer. In fact, Page took up acting as a hobby in Saturday school as a kid, and it’s that effort that led to him landing roles on Shonda Rhimes’ We The People, the History Channel’s remake of Roots, and even a supporting role in Amazon Prime’s recent romance Sylvie’s Love. And that’s truly just to name a few.

To get you more acquainted with Page’s repertoire – and random moments of cuteness– here’s a look back at the actor before he became the breakout star he is today.

01
Just a young kid “at the height of too-damn-muchery,” as he put it
02
As Leondard Knox On For The People
03
Page played Chicken George in the Remake of Roots
04
Hello Solanio
05
Page Played Captain Khora in the 2018 film Mortal Engines
06
A Texas Throwback
07
Flashing a smile at the Affluent Attache Red Carpet Launch
08
A specimen in the Atlantic
09
Did you catch Page as Chico in Sylvie’s Love?
10
The Suit and the smile before he won us over in Bridgerton