See Pics Of Regé-Jean Page Before ‘Bridgerton’ & ‘SNL’

We’re sure this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live wasn’t your first time laying eyes on Regé-Jean Page, but even if Bridgerton was, you’ve still got a lot of catching up to do.

Of course, it’s his role as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series that put the British-Zimbabwean actor right at the top of everyone’s list of British Baes, but the 31-year-old London native has been at this acting thing for a long while — and he’s been cute even longer. In fact, Page took up acting as a hobby in Saturday school as a kid, and it’s that effort that led to him landing roles on Shonda Rhimes’ We The People, the History Channel’s remake of Roots, and even a supporting role in Amazon Prime’s recent romance Sylvie’s Love. And that’s truly just to name a few.

To get you more acquainted with Page’s repertoire – and random moments of cuteness– here’s a look back at the actor before he became the breakout star he is today.