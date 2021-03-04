Regé-Jean Page And Alfre Woodard Cast In Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’

Golden Globe award-winning actress Alfre Woodard and Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page have been tapped for the latest espionage thriller to land at Netflix. The action film’s latest additions will star opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Based on Mark Greaney’s eponymous debut novel in 2009, The Gray Man follows freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling) as he duels with Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. The film is based on the first installment of the literary series.

The Gray Man, a creation of brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, is the streaming service’s biggest-budget feature film to date. The film aspires to emerge as a new franchise in the ranks among the James Bond classics with a budget upwards of $200 million. As of late, production is set to commence this March in Los Angeles.

WESTWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 05: Rege-Jean Page arrives at the premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines” at Regency Village Theatre on December 5, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

The action film for Page, who is best known for his breakout role in the Regency-era drama Bridgerton, is his latest collaboration with Netflix. His turn as the Duke of Hastings made him an overnight sensation on the internet, earning nominations from SAG and NAACP Image Awards for his ultra-popular performance. His past work includes the History channel’s reimagination of Roots in 2016. The British actor also recently appeared in Sylvie’s Love on Amazon and is set to star in Paramount’s untitled Dungeons & Dragons adaptation.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Alfre Woodard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With an acting career that spans more than four decades, Woodard is critically acclaimed for her leading role in Miss Evers’ Boys which earned her a Golden Globe. Her recent acting credits include appearances in Clemency, Annabelle, and the 2019 remake of The Lion King. She is set to star in Sony’s Fatherhood opposite Kevin Hart. The American drama is slated to release in April of this year.