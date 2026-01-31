We Were In The Room For The Recording Academy Honors As Pharrell, Brandy, And Kirk Franklin Were Honored

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Brandy performs onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“What is yours never can miss you, even 30 years later.”

After taking a year off due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles, The Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors event returned to form for its 4th annual ceremony.

In a night full of surprises and stars, rapper and author Eve was awarded a retroactive Grammy for her initially uncredited contributions to The Roots’ classic, “You Got Me,” which won the Grammy for Best Rap performance by a Duo or Group in 2000. Twenty-six years later, the Recording Academy has righted the wrong, and Eve beamed with pride and gratitude as she officially became a two-time Grammy winner.

Eve’s words about life’s timing seemed to echo throughout the night as honorees Kirk Franklin, Brandy, and Pharrell Williams received their awards. Black Music Collective co-chair Torae asked ESSENCE, “If we don’t celebrate us, who will?”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Eve (C) accepts a Grammy Award from Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy and Torae Carr onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And there was no need for an answer because the celebration was bar none.

Black Music Icon Award recipient Kirk Franklin has had an impactful career spanning multiple genres, with an emphasis on gospel music. Known for his catchy melodies (from heaven), encouraging lyrics, and soulful samples, there was no doubt that his tribute would start the program strong.

Lecrae, John Legend, Brittney Spencer, Darrell Walls, and a show-stopping Tamela Mann performed a medley of his hits, everything from “He’s Able” to “Lean on Me.” After his acceptance speech, Franklin touched the stage with a medley of his own, closing with “Stomp” and a literal mic drop. And for the big finish of his speech, Franklin delivered a familiar line, the coldest one of the evening: “It ain’t over.”

Kirk Franklin performs onstage at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty Images)

That sentiment continued to permeate the room as the night progressed. Following Franklin was none other than fellow Black Music Icon Award honoree Brandy, a singer, actress, and overall cultural touchpoint. She was serenaded by some of contemporary R&B’s best and brightest Grammy nominees: Coco Jones (“Full Moon”), the effervescent British girl group FLO (“The Boy Is Mine”), and Kehlani (“I Wanna Be Down”). Then, The Vocal Bible herself took to the stage to perform “Almost Doesn’t Count,” which ended in a rousing round of applause from the room that left her tearful.

“I’m very much alive, and I’m still here, and by the Grace of God, I have unlimited opportunity to get out and be somebody – maybe even an icon,” she said in the final moments of her speech.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Brandy speaks onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Closing the night was the dedication to multi-hyphenate Pharrell, who received the Dr. Dre Global Icon Award. Attendees enjoyed an incredible, sprawling tribute set from Clipse, Leon Thomas, and Justin Timberlake, the latter covering Pharrell’s biggest hits like “Get Lucky” and “Happy,” before singing his own Pharrell-produced hits (“Senorita,” “Rock Your Body”) and garnering the grandest crowd response of the night.

Introducing Pharrell was none other than Tyler, the Creator, who delivered a humorous speech of admiration and friendship.

“Outside of the weird bootcut jeans you’ve been wearing, you seem to always have an answer,” he said to the laughing crowd. “You have been, you are and will always be my North Star.”

Pharrell returned the love to everyone in the room, telling Tyler that his success is what happens “when you’re weird and you’re standing in it”; telling Justin “You showed your a– tonight” during his portion of the tribute, and even speaking life into fellow honorees Franklin and Brandy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy pose onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

About an hour and a half after the night ended, journalist Don Lemon was taken into custody by the FBI in connection with his coverage of protests in Minnesota earlier this month. At one point during the red carpet festivities, Lemon stood directly next to ESSENCE as he interviewed various Black stars. He has since been released without bail, but the political implications still sit in the shadows, especially after an event celebrating Black music, culture, and history.

Ironically, toward the end of Pharrell’s acceptance speech, awarded to him by Dr. Dre himself and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., he expressed his hope for “the leaders of this nation,” using his platform to send an important message.

“I’m praying that they find in their hearts some grace, and most importantly some mercy,” he remarked. “We should all be praying for that. It don’t matter how you voted, it’s how you pray.”