RECAP: Janelle Monae, T-Pain, and More Shut Down Verizon’s Star-Studded ‘Big Speakeasy’ During Super Bowl Weekend

New Orleans got a heavy dose of star power this weekend when Verizon and Tao transformed the Big Easy into The Big Speakeasy, serving up an unforgettable night of performances.

The exclusive event, held during Super Bowl weekend, brought out Hollywood’s finest – from Gabrielle Union to Anthony Mackie – but it was the surprise appearance of Janelle Monae that sent the packed house into a complete frenzy. The Electric Lady herself hit the stage in true New Orleans fashion, blessing the crowd with fan favorites like “Q.U.E.E.N.” and her latest hit “Float.”

Not to be outdone, T-Pain reminded everyone why he’s the king of hooks, running through his catalog of classics including “Buy U A Drank” and “Bartender” while the star-studded crowd sang along word for word. Rising star Doechii brought a new energy that only she could, performing hits like “Persuasive” and “Catfish,” while hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri took it back with a special guest appearance from New Orleans’ own Juvenile that had everybody in the building backing that thang up.

In true queen fashion, Janelle Monae surprised everyone with an impromptu performance, blessing the crowd with everything from “We Are Young” to her latest bop “Float.”

Producer extraordinaire Jermaine Dupri brought that ATL energy to NOLA, with none other than Juvenile joining him for an iconic link-up.

Rising star Doechii proved exactly why she’s next up, commanding the stage with showstopping performances of “Persuasive” and “Catfish.”

Chase B kept the vibes flowing all night long, spinning a high-energy mix that had everyone from Ice Spice to Shaq moving in between the show-stopping performances.