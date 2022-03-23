Raven-Symoné And The ‘Raven’s Home’ Cast Walk Off Set In Protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Raven-Symoné is taking a stand against Florida’s discriminatory new legislation, and bringing her Raven’s Home castmates along for the fight.

The actress is among multiple Disney employees who joined a planned day-long walkout in formal protest of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to sign the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.

The measure, which has already successfully passed through the state Senate, would effectively ban prohibit “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in all schools. Critics and LGBTQ+ advocates worry that legislation of this nature fosters ignorance and further discrimination against children and parents who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community in Florida schools.

Initially, mum on the issue, The Walt Disney Company, including Orlando, Florida-based theme park Walt Disney World, Hulu, ESPN, Disney+ and FX, among other networks and properties, officially denounced the state’s move with a statement saying that they do not approve of “legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights,” while standing in solidarity with their “LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives.”

Raven-Symoné, who herself identifies as a lesbian, and her Disney castmates and executive producers joined in the protest, with the star documenting the move via Instagram.

We are walking out today in support of [the protest against] this ridiculous bill,” she exclaimed, standing alongside her cast and producers “We don’t like it! We’re walking out, it’s stupid.”

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we, the cast of Ravens Home, are walking out,” the accompanying statement read. “In today’s world, it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backward. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”