Raven-Symoné says she’s open to joining The Real. According to ET, the actress, producer, and talk show host said “There’s always conversations to be had,” when asked if she would join the cast.

Tamera Mowry-Housely, one of the Emmy award-winning show’s original hosts, recently announced she would be leaving the daily show after seven seasons.

Raven is no stranger to daytime television; she stood out by offering her unfiltered opinions while co-hosting The View during her time from June 2015-October 2016. The next year, she revived her character, Raven Baxter, on Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home; the show is in its fourth season. In addition, the star has been focusing on her efforts on producing and directing behind the camera while social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

RAVEN’S HOME – Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home” stars Sky Katz as Tess, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Raven-Symone as Raven Baxter, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels. (Disney Channel/Kelsey McNeal)

“I’m gonna stay true to what I’ve been setting goals towards during corona, and that’s to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I’ve learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning,” she said.

“But, I’ll never say no to a cool job,” she added. “I don’t mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we’re corona safe, I’m down for the cause.”

As a newlywed who began working in entertainment at just three-years-old, Raven would like to take a job that gives her an opportunity to have a full personal life.

“I’m gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that. I want to make sure I’m getting into a job position that allows ‘me time,’ because let’s not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I’m sure it’s demanding now,” she continued.

“This is gonna sound egotistical, but the demand that’s needed for me in the jobs that I’ve been in, have taken my life to where I have not had a personal life. It is morning to night, ‘We need you. We need you. We need you.’ And I’m like, I’m trying to cuddle.”