Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing In Los Angeles

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire Gin

Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, police said.

“On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the ‘Skid Row’ area of Los Angeles,” the LAPD stated in a press release. “The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned.”

According to Variety, London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, and have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks prior to filing the report.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father, Larry Moses London, said in the family’s statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son.”

London, 35, was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He released three studio albums — 2011’s Timez Are Weird These Days, Vibes and 2020’s Bebey. London has frequently collaborated with Kanye West, and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for “Best Rap Performance” after being featured alongside Paul McCartney on “All Day.” He could be heard most recently on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” which dropped this past September — once month before his last sighting in California.

London’s family members traveled to Los Angeles earlier this week after trying to uncover his whereabouts. They ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being contact the LAPD or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.