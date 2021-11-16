Ava DuVernay And OWN Announce The Seventh And Final Season of ‘Queen Sugar’

The time for fans to bid a bittersweet goodbye to Queen Sugar is now approaching. After seven seasons on OWN, the beloved drama series will officially come to a close after seven seasons.

Show creator Ava DuVernay and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the critically-acclaimed series will conclude in its seventh season, scheduled to air in 2022.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” DuVernay said in a statement.

“To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized.”

“Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

In its six previous seasons, Queen Sugar has taken home multiple NAACP image awards and is a fan favorite on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Writing on the final season has already commenced and production will begin in early 2022 in New Orleans.

The show has made household names out of actors like Kofi Siriboe and provided a vehicle for brilliant performances from actresses Bianca Lawson and Rutina Wesley.

“Queen Sugar is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN.

“Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all. Queen Sugar. has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”