Dearly beloved, this weekend, we’re partying like its 1999.

The Prince Estate announced earlier this week that it’s streaming the legendary Prince and the Revolution: Live concert for three days, starting Thursday through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET, on Prince’s official YouTube channel.

Originally recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, the concert showcases Prince and his iconic band at the peak of their Purple Rain Tour.

Prince toured extensively throughout the U.S. from 1984 to 1985, capitalizing on his Purple Rain album and movie. By the time Prince and The Revolution hit the Carrier Dome, along with supporting acts Sheila E and Appolonia 6, they gave an electrifying performance that fans are still enthusiastic to watch 35 years later.

The concert’s set includes all nine songs from the Purple Rain album, five songs from his 1999 album, released in 1982, and other hit singles. Throughout the weekend, fans can expect to hear “Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “1999” and “Little Red Corvette.”

“I remember Prince being super-excited about that show—that it was being filmed and televised. We did some extra-crazy arrangements of a few things,” Revolution keyboardist Lisa Coleman told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune back in 2017. “When I watched it a couple of months ago, I was impressed with the musicianship and what a good band we were. When you’re in it, you have no idea. You’re too busy experiencing the thing to really know what it is.”

In partnership with YouTube and Google, the streaming event hopes to raise donations for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The donations will ensure patients get desperately needed care as well as accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatments, according to the organization’s website. Google.org will also match $2 for every viewer’s $1 donation up to $5 million.

Earlier this year in February, The Revolution, announced they were heading to London and Manchester to play two shows this July. The members reunited to honor their friend’s legacy. The dates, however, have since been cancelled due to the coronavirus affecting millions around the world.