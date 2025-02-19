WATCH: Prime Video Reveals Trailer For New Thriller, ‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’

Acclaimed filmmaker Tyler Perry has announced his latest project, Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, a gripping legal thriller set to premiere on Prime Video on March 20.

The highly anticipated film follows Marley, a prominent attorney played by Kat Graham, as she takes on the most personal case of her career: uncovering the truth behind the mysterious shooting of her best friend’s husband. Duplicity takes audiences on a suspenseful journey as Marley teams up with her boyfriend, Tony, a former cop turned private investigator, played by Tyler Lepley. As they dive deeper into the case, they find themselves entangled in a dangerous web of deception that threatens to change everything.

The newly released trailer teases an intense, fast-paced thriller filled with intrigue and tension. Alongside Graham and Lepley, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Meagan Tandy, RonReaco Lee, Joshua Adeyeye, Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton, and Shannon LaNier.

Produced, directed, and written by Perry, Duplicity aims to continue his legacy of compelling storytelling. With Angi Bones and Will Areu also serving as producers, and powerhouse cast, this film is set to be a must-watch event on Prime Video this spring.

Take a look at the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Duplicity below.