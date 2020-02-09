‘Premature’ And Netflix’s ‘See You Yesterday’ Take Home Trophies At Spirit Awards

Photo by Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Saturday night, stars gathered for the Film Independent Spirit Awards to celebrate the best in indie filmmaking.

Stefon Bristol and Fredrica Bailey, who co-wrote Netflix’s See You Yesterday, earned the award for Best First Screenplay, thanking producer Spike Lee for believing in the project.

“This is fantastic I was not expecting this. I want to thank Film Independent and the voters and my Morehouse brother Spike Lee for believing in me,” said Bristol, who also directed the sci-fi drama.

See You Yesterday follows a young science prodigy who builds a time machine in order to save her brother from a police shooting. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Director Rashaad Ernesto Green landed the Someone to Watch Award for his film Premature, which follows a teenager navigating love the summer before she leaves for college. The film arrives on demand and in select theaters on February 21.