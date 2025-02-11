Courtesy of STARZ.

Today, STARZ has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Set to premiere on Friday, March 7, the new season promises even more action, betrayal, and intense power struggles as Kanan Stark—played by MeKai Curtis—continues his transformation from a hesitant teenager into the formidable figure fans know from the Power franchise.

The new season picks up with Kanan fully stepping out from under the wing of his mother, the ruthless and calculating drug queenpin, Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller). The trailer teases the ever-growing tension between the two, as Raq questions whether she can trust her son and business partner. With their empire expanding, they find themselves entangled with notorious street figures like “Snaps” (Wendell Pierce) and “Pop” (Erika Woods), as well as the powerful Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza). However, the looming threat of a resurrected Unique (Joey Bada$$) threatens to upend everything, as he seeks vengeance against those who wronged him.

Season three marked a major turning point for Kanan, as he took control of his own destiny and orchestrated a deadly plan that resulted in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. Season four, however, promises to be a test of survival and identity. With the Thomas family appearing to be on stable ground—Raq free of old enemies, Lou (Malcolm Mays) seemingly at peace, Marvin (London Brown) escaping legal troubles, and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) forging her own path—everything is set to explode with Unique’s return.

In addition to its returning cast, season four welcomes new faces, including Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla,” Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” Sibongile Mlambo as “Imani Okoye,” and Paul Ben-Victor as “Phil Russo.” Showrunner Sascha Penn leads the creative charge, alongside executive producers Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton.

With its signature blend of gripping storytelling, high-stakes drama, and complex characters, Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to cement its place as a standout in the Power Universe. Fans can catch new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays via the STARZ app and other STARZ platforms. The countdown to the premiere has begun, and one thing is clear—this season is set to be the most intense yet.