Rico Nasty, Doja Cat And More Delivered Some Of The Best Music Of The Week

Another Birds of Prey track has arrived. Following the release of Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds” comes Doja Cat’s “Boss B*tch,” a fiery, thumping new track that’s perfect for the club and perfect for calling out haters.

The track appears on the star-studded Birds of Prey soundtrack alongside previously mentioned “Diamonds” and songs from Saweetie, Summer Walker and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

Rico Nasty – “IDGAF”

Rico Nasty‘s first new track of 2020 has arrived.

The rapper is a little softer on “IDGAF” but she’s still one of the most engaging rappers of the moment. Rico reminds listeners that she truly does not give a f–k, while she raps about success and big bills.

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd has finally shared the video for his hit single, “Blinding Lights.”

The video seems to be a continuation of “Heartless” with the singer appearing in the same suit as he wanders aimlessly around Las Vegas with a bloody nose. It seems after the events of “Heartless” the party might be coming to an end but with The Weeknd, you never know.

Zebra Katz – “ISH”

In 2012, Zebra Katz broke through with his infectious single “Ima Read.” Since then, the Jamaican-American artist has delivered notable projects like 2013’s Drklng and recent singles “LOUSY” and “IN IN IN.”

Now, Katz has announced his debut album LESS IS MOOR, set to drop in March, and shared new single “ISH.” The rapper’s new single will keep the dancefloor crowded with its ominous vibes and pumping bass. And, if his recent singles are any indication, LESS IS MOOR is sure to please.

Megan Thee Stallion – “B.I.T.C.H.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest track samples Tupac Shakur’s “Ratha Be Ya Ni**a” and reminds listeners that she remains undefeated.

“B.I.T.C.H.” is the rapper’s second release of the year and is set to appear on her upcoming album Suga, which will feature her next persona “Suga,” who the rapper describes as “besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.” The album will also include work with Kehlani and more collaborations.

