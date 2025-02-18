Pharrell Williams Expands His Artistry With Powerful Short Film, ‘All Day I Dream About Sport’

Pharrell Williams speaks ar the premiere of “All Day I Dream About Sport” at the High Museum of Art. Photo Credit: Paras Griffin.

For Pharrell Williams, creativity is one of life’s greatest pursuits. As one of the most influential producers in music history, he has earned 13 Grammy Awards, received two Oscar nominations, and founded the successful fashion brand Billionaire Boys Club. He now serves as the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton. Extending his artistic reach, the Virginia native is making a bold move into the film industry with the visually stunning All Day I Dream About Sport.

Directed by Gabriel Moses, the short film explores the essence of human connection through the rich and vibrant lens of West African culture. Blending themes of sports, culture, life, and death, it crafts a powerful narrative that highlights the beauty of everyday moments against the backdrop of strenuous activity and movement.

Shot entirely in Dakar, Senegal, All Day I Dream About Sport, features a local cast and embraces an unscripted approach, adding authenticity and raw emotion to its storytelling. The film begins with a montage symbolizing the dawn of life, followed by the precociousness and limitless possibilities of childhood. The story then highlights the structure and discipline imposed by society as we grow older through the vehicle of boxing, and ends with the finality of death. In the closing scene, Moses delivers a solemn yet respectful celebration of one’s time on earth, honoring life with dignity and grace.

Although the film features minimal dialogue, it communicates powerfully through sound. ADIDAS’s score is just as striking as its visuals, featuring three original songs by Pharrell Williams—“Snowglobe,” “All Day I Dream About Sport,” and the Pusha T-assisted “Mike Tyson Blow to the Face.” The fusion of curated sound and dynamic imagery creates an unforgettable experience, celebrating the beauty of artistic expression.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 15: Aria Hughes,Editor-In-Chief, Complex, Pharrell Williams and James Whitner speak onstage during the “All Day I Dream About Sport” Q&A at Hill Auditorium at the High Museum of Art on February 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A sleek black gloss hardcover book accompanies the film’s release, showcasing stunning stills from the production. It also features essays like REAL IMAGES by Federico Sargentone and NECK & WRIST by Pusha T, along with contributions from Pharrell Williams. Blending artistry with thought-provoking writing, the book offers a rich, multidimensional experience.

Just hours before he would be honored with the Candle In Arts and Entertainment Award at the 37th Annual Morehouse College “A Candle in the Dark” Gala, Williams celebrated the premiere of All Day I Dream About Sport, with an intimate screening of the film at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. The premiere event, hosted by adidas, also included a panel discussion featuring Williams and James Whitner, Owner & Founder of The Whitaker Group, with Complex’s Editor-in-Chief Aria Hughes serving as moderator.

During the candid discussion, the panelists explored the film’s creation, its music, and the various ways information can be conveyed—especially through visuals. “Messaging is everything,” Pharrell noted. Whitner also emphasized the “impact of messaging” and how it translates into other areas of life, particularly in business.

“We’re looking to set a standard to take people on a journey,” James explained. “We said it’s about impact. Going back to the short film, and you go back to Gabriel’s vision, and then just the rawness of what you know you’re going to get from Pusha, and how you want people to feel as they connect with it.”

Reflecting on the film, Hughes shared how she was drawn to both the movie’s aesthetic, along with the depth of the story. She also compared people of color to art, stating, “because we are art.” The esteemed moderator then asked Williams, who has spent his life creating across various mediums, how art has influenced other aspects of his career and whether it shapes the way he operates.

“I don’t know where I would be without the different platforms that I’ve been able to operate in artistically, because they’re all means of expression,” Williams said. “They’re all different sectors of opportunity for you to express yourself, whether it’s music, fashion, or content—the idea that we get to express ourselves is amazing. But then the concept that you could put machinery behind your ideas and your desires and your ways of expressing yourself, and generate a living is the greatest gift ever.”