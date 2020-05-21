Paras Griffin

Your favorite Georgia peach, Phaedra Parks, is back on reality TV with a new man and new relationship issues.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was booted from that show prior to its tenth season, but she’s making her triumphant return to the small screen in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition on WE tv, People reports.

Parks’ new bae, Medina Islam, is a rapper turned actor known as Quincy on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots and a ghostwriter for popular artists. The pair has been together for less than two years. In a 2019 People interview, Parks revealed that they officially met on a dating app, but she knew Islam from the Atlanta area. Parks went public with the relationship on Instagram last fall.

In the past, the self-proclaimed southern belle admitted to an affinity for bad boys, but said Islam is different from her usual dating prototype. She described Islam as “very calming and soothing and mild-mannered.”

At the time, Parks and Islam’s biggest relationship challenge was dealing with their bicoastal romance, because he’s in L.A. and she’s in Hotlanta. That’ll probably come up this season.

It doesn’t take long for things to get spicy on the hit show, so expect Parks and Islam to expose their truths very early during their sessions with Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler of Divorce Court.

Other cast members include Tahiry Jose (Love & Hip Hop New York) and rapper Vado; Hazel E. (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood) and model De’Von Walker; rapper Kurupt and model Toni Calvert; and Shanda Denyce and Willie Taylor (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood).

Watch the trailer to see sparks fly and security break up a tense situation.

Catch Parks and the other lovebirds on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition July 2 at 9 p.m. ET.