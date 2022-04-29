EXCLUSIVE: Peacock Announces Recurring Guest Stars For The Upcoming Series ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Peacock announced today that the upcoming limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters has added some amazing new stars to its list of recurring cast members.
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will join the new show for its 10-episode run.
The original cast from the popular film franchise of the same name are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated The Best Man: The Final Chapters. This includes Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Morris Chestnut as Lance Sullivan, Terrence Howard as Quentin Spivey, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn Stewart, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby Taylor, Regina Hall as Candace Murchison, Harold Perrineau as Julian Murchison, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Honoree Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong
Created, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee & Dayna Lynne North, the series will catch up with the film’s cast as relationships have evolved with time, and past problems resurface in the unpredictable stages of life after 50.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters is produced by Universal Television, and executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind, alongside Lee for Blackmaled Productions and North for Loud Sis Productions. Dominique Telson will also serve as executive producer and oversee the film’s production.
01
Nicole Ari Parker as Xiomara Amani
The beautiful Nicole Ari Parker will play the captivating, high profile, multi-hyphenate Xiomara Amani, who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.
Photo by: Cheryl Fox
02
Ron Canada as Wellington
The seasoned veteran Ron Canada will play Quentin’s father, Wellington. He is the patriarch of the family and is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son.
Photo by: Chad Restum
03
Brandon Victor Dixon as Demetrius
Power‘s Brandon Victor Dixon will play Demetrius, a man from someone from Jordan’s past who has resurfaced in her life.
Photo by: Dario Calmese
04
Yvonna Pearson as Jasmine
Yvonna Pearson will portray the lovely Jasmine, who works at the island resort and takes care of the crew during their visit.
Photo by: Coco Jourdana
05
Terrence Terrell as Will
Terrence Terrell will play the charming tech worker Will, who is is taking a much-needed island vacation.
Photo by: Halo
06
Eric Scott Ways as LJ
Eric Scott Ways will play LJ, Lance’s son who is made in Lance’s image. LJ is a football prodigy, but football isn’t necessarily LJ’s passion.
Photo by: Jeffrey Mosier
07
Tobias Truvillion as Jaha
Tobias Truvillion will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.
Photo by: Tinnetta Bell
08
Michael Genet as Dr. Temple
Michael Genet plays Dr. Temple, a debonair professor at Fordham University. He’s authoritative and friendlier than expected.
Photo by: Phyillis Lane
09
Aaron Serotsky as Stan
will play Stan, a literary agent.
Photo by: Skyler Fike
