Paramount And MTV Launch Music Showcase To Spotlight Underrepresented Artists

Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios have launched a new venture to help make the music business more equitable for artists. This October, the Paramount Music Showcase will take place in New York City, giving emerging artists from historically underrepresented communities the opportunity to perform in front of influential leaders in the music and media industries.

Submissions for the inaugural showcase, which will feature three select artists, are now open. As part of the initiative, once the three finalists are chosen, they will each be assigned a mentor who, over the course of four weeks, will help develop their act for the event. Mentors will meet with their mentees each week and offer advice and coaching on various aspects of the music business from songwriting and production to creating an engaging live performance.

“Paramount has long had an intentional focus on finding and developing talent across all genres and platforms, and our many initiatives in writing, directing and performing have introduced a wealth of diverse talent to people around the world,” Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, Paramount & EVP, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment Brands, Paramount Media Networks, said in a news release. “We are thrilled that Music Showcase, our latest initiative, is helping to discover the next generation of underrepresented musicians and provide them with a unique opportunity to share their talent with our global audience.”

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, not currently signed to a major record label or subsidiary, live within 30 miles of NYC, and be eligible to work in the United States. A sample of the artist’s work — a song, playlist, music video, or other form of media –must also be submitted via a YouTube or SoundCloud link.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform and opportunity to amplify fresh, diverse voices that resonate with our global audience,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, in a release. “Fostering and helping to develop the next generation of talent and creators has always been embedded into the Paramount culture.”

Click here to upload a submission.