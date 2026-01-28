‘Paradise’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Sterling K. Brown Above Ground

Courtesy of Hulu

The trailer for Season 2 of Paradise has arrived, offering the first look at the next chapter of Dan Fogelman’s existential drama. After a finale built on revelations and a last-minute cliffhanger, the new season pushes the story beyond the bunker walls and into the unknown.

Premiering February 23 with three episodes, followed by weekly installments on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, the series follows Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins as he leaves the underground city in search of his wife, Teri, played by Enuka Okuma. Season one suggested she perished during the near-extinction event that drove survivors into hiding. New information from the show’s calculating power broker Sinatra, portrayed by Julianne Nicholson, revealed otherwise, sending Xavier into unfamiliar territory above ground.

Footage from the trailer hints at a harsher landscape and scattered communities who found ways to endure the years since the collapse. Inside the bunker, order begins to slip as residents grapple with political fallout and buried truths about how this way of living came to be.

Returning cast members include Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, Charlie Evans, and Thomas Doherty. James Marsden and Jon Beavers also reappear in guest roles tied to their late characters.

Take a look at the trailer for the second season of Paradise below.