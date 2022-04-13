OWN Announces Debut Of Two New Programs: ‘The Nightcap With Carlos King,’ And ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

Photo Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Today, the Oprah Winfrey Network announced that a new series, The Nightcap with Carlos King, will premiere on Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. EST on OWN.

Hosted by Carlos King, creator and executive producer of OWN’s first unscripted program, Love & Marriage, The Nightcap with Carlos King is a half-hour series that will feature guests from the network’s most popular shows to discuss current events in popular culture, as well as participate unique challenges and exciting games.

Along with being the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, King hosts Sirius XM’s newly launched Stitcher podcast Reality with the King, which reached number one in television and film on the Apple podcast charts upon its debut. Last year, the media mogul moderated the Love & Marriage: Huntsville season three reunion on OWN, which ranked as Saturday night’s #1 telecast across broadcast and cable among several demographics.

The premiere of the new series Love & Marriage: D.C. will air on Saturday, May 14 at 9 p.m. EST, and is centered around former The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Monique and Chris Samuels, marking a return to reality television after Monique’s departure from the show in its fifth season. In addition to the Samuels’, the series also stars Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, DJ Quicksilva.

Season 3 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. EST/PT. OWN’s most-popular reality series features Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Destiny Payton-Williams, as they attempt to find balance in their business and personal lives in Huntsville, Alabama.

Love & Marriage: D.C. is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for OWN with Carlos King, Tarin Laughlin, Scott Shatsky, Angela Dugan, and Brent Nisbett serving as executive producers. Love & Marriage: Huntsville is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America in collaboration with OWN, and executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns, and Codine Williams. The Nightcap with Carlos King is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for OWN with Carlos King as the show’s executive producer.

The Nightcap with Carlos King will premiere on Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN, following the series debut of Love & Marriage: D.C., which begins at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can also check out the previous seasons of Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Discovery+ and the Watch OWN app.