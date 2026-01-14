Rihanna, Blue Ivy and Juicy Scandals: Our Biggest 2026 Pop Culture Predictions

Photo Credit: Zendaya – Edward Berthelot / Blue Ivy – Allen Berezovsky / Jasmine Crockett – Monica Morgan / Rihanna – DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Will we finally get new music from Rihanna in 2026? Blue Ivy killed it on stage with her mama, Beyoncé, in 2025. How will our niece wow us in 2026? Is there another The Boy is Mine type of tour in the works this year? Could the cost of eggs, rent and everything else finally begin to match our paychecks? These are questions that need answers.

From the year’s daunting unemployment rates for Black women to the unexpected deaths of cultural powerhouses—especially in music and television— 2025 was a doozy. Whew! Thankfully, 2026 is here and we’re ready to see how the culture will evolve over the next 12 months.

#TeamESSENCE is anticipating that 2026 will deliver an influx of memorable events and trends in beauty, business, entertainment, social media, style, travel and more. We tapped into our editorial instincts to deliver these pop culture predictions. They range from unserious and quite hilarious to real hard news driven stuff.

No matter what happens this year, we know that you, our audience, will continue to drive the culture forward. Onward!

MUSIC



Our girl RiRi had a memorable 2025 both personally and professionally. She gave birth to her third child and first daughter, Rocki, with longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, crushed the red carpet as per usual and killed it in the boardroom with outstanding Savage x Fenty sales. With all the free time the Bajan beauty has on her hands, our Senior Entertainment Editor Okla Jones, III and Associate Editor Shelby Stewart agree that a new album (Remember when artists released full-length albums?) is coming this year. Hey, we can dream right? If we do get a new album from Rihanna, should we expect a feature from A$AP Rocky?

Also on the new music front, Editorial Assistant Mecca Pryor has a hunch that North West is going to drop an album this year. Don’t forget, you read it here first.

Since The Boy is Mind tour with Brandy and Monica was such a hit, we know concert promoters are feverishly trying to recreate similar magic in 2026. People were clearly feeling the nostalgic vibes and sisterhood on stage. Kelly Rolland’s dynamic presence on the tour (Kelly, we need your workout routine as soonest.) has many buzzing about the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion. Give the people what they want!

Oh, and Nicki Minaj will go to therapy. Maybe Iyanla Vanzant will even do an intervention of sorts. (Let us dream, okay?)

BEAUTY & FASHION

All the girls are chatting about 2016 style inspo from clothes to makeup. Could the desire to recreate looks from that year have something to do with the fact that 2016 was the last year President Barack Obama was in The White House? Maybe. It certainly would not be the first time politics influenced style trends. Our Beauty Writer India Espy-Jones says 2016 contour style makeup will replace facelifts this year. We think she’s onto something because really, who has the money or time for facelifts?

“We are going to see more at-home treatments. The girls are doing their red light therapy, red light masks, blowouts, and lymphatic drainage via vibration plates at home. People want to save money in the longterm on these treatments by investing in beauty tech upfront. There will also be more emphasis on DIY beauty in general, in honor of the ‘going analogue’ trend. Basically, people want to trade in doom scrolling on social media for hands on activities. This might appear as more press on nails, at-home manicures or making your own hair masks at home again,” advises our Senior Beauty Editor Akili King. Here are even more stylish 2026 beauty trends.

Other style trends we expect to take off this year are all things gold, from jewelry to clothing, off the shoulder tops and elevated denim. Also, since her mother is an official 2026 co-chair, we expect Blue Ivy to make a may-jah red carpet debut at the MET Gala this year. Be sure to get more up-to-date style scoop this year from our resident fashionista, Mecca Pryor.

TV & FILM

Here’s a quick list of a few shows and movies we expect to be a hit in 2026.

His & Hers (Netflix) This thriller starring Tessa Thompson is already creating quite a buzz.

(Netflix) This thriller starring is already creating quite a buzz. Love Island (Peacock) Olandria Carthen developed a bona fide cult following in 2025. We think the next season will bring some serious heat in an attempt to quinch the thirst of those who religiously tuned in last year.

(Peacock) developed a bona fide cult following in 2025. We think the next season will bring some serious heat in an attempt to quinch the thirst of those who religiously tuned in last year. Fans are impatiently awaiting the second season of Forever (Netflix).Will Justin pull up on Keisha at Howard’s Homecoming? How will Mara Brock Akil incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into the upcoming season? Inquiring minds need to know.

(Netflix).Will Justin pull up on Keisha at Howard’s Homecoming? How will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into the upcoming season? Inquiring minds need to know. Industry (HBO Max) has several of our editors in a chokehold. The slow burn drama that blends the perfect amount of lust, deception and money promises to be just as engaging in season 4.

(HBO Max) has several of our editors in a chokehold. The slow burn drama that blends the perfect amount of lust, deception and money promises to be just as engaging in season 4. We’re also pumped for Watch Man (Disney +), The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC) and Euphoria ( HBO Max).

(Disney +), (NBC) and HBO Max). On the big screen, the following films are on our radar to show out in 2026: The Drama, Dune: Part 3 (Our good sis Zendaya has been busy!), Michael, I Love Boosters and The Devil Wears Prada 2. Yes, we realize the latter is not a “Black” movie. We also realize how much we move the needle on all things fashion. Therefore, we’ll be watching.

POLITICS

We’re not even gonna hold you long here. Y’all know the foolishness going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Thankfully we have the November midterm elections and disrupters like Jasmine Crockett to give us a bit of hopeful solace. And, we are excited about some progress in local politics. What will these historic 2025 winners do in 2026? We’re looking at you Angela Alsobrooks, Cherelle Parker, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Mary Sheffield and Zohran Mamdani. No pressure, though.

Back to national political happenings, our Copy Chief Grace White predicts that a major White House scandal will become headline news this year. She warns, “We’ll think it can’t get any crazier than that—until it does!”

MONEY, CAREERS & TRAVEL

Everything: The mortgage, the rent, the tuition, the groceries, the gas, every doggone thing, is too damn high! Are our wages going to increase at the same rate in 2026? We doubt it but are thankful for small wins. One silver lining in all of this is that Black women know how to make something out of nothing. We anticipate more creativity on the entrepreneurial front. Check out our WeLoveUs.Shop for proof. We’re pivoting and building our own tables this year and securing a bag in the process.

Of course, making more money means little if it isn’t managed well after earning it. In order to adjust to the economy, many will rediscover domestic travel. Don’t think about this as boring road trips in your family mini-van but sexy, sleek and life-changing experiences that just happen to be within the continental U.S. We’re eyeing Daufuskie Island for idyllic views and Gullah Geechee culture, Boston since the historic New England city is hosting seven matches for the FIFA World Cup this summer and of course New Orleans because our annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture in the vibrant city is always a vibe. Social media had tricked us into thinking a great vacation always involves a passport stamp but in 2026, this myth will officially be debunked.