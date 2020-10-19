Lauren London Returns To The Big Screen In Thriller ‘Always and Forever’

If you’re into psychological thrillers, Always and Forever is sure to be one of your favorite films this season.

Always and Forever follows the lives of four childhood friends who experienced trauma long ago at a summer camp. Determined to get past it, the group moves on with their lives, barely talking about what happened. Though it seems like the past is buried, it comes back to haunt them when an unidentified stalker comes for all of them, one by one.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power) is set to star alongside Lauren London (Games People Play, The Game) and Robbie Jones in the the upcoming movie. Loretta Devine (P-Valley, For Colored Girls), Rocsi Diaz and Wood Harris (Empire, Creed) will also appear.

“While a lot has changed in our industry over the last few months of the pandemic, we’re excited to continue developing our film distribution efforts with Always and Forever –a star-studded, jaw-dropping thriller that is sure to have audiences at the edge of their seats,” said Brett Dismuke, the movie’s producer.

The film is set to debut in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms on November 20. It will also be available for streaming on UMC—the first streaming service created for Black movies and shows—which will exclusively host the movie in early 2021.