Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest Returns With Its Biggest Lineup Yet—Mary J. Blige, Doechii, And The Dungeon Family To Headline

This October, Atlanta’s beloved Piedmont Park is about to witness something extraordinary.

After 16 years of elevating Black music and culture, ONE Musicfest will return, with what might be its most exciting lineup yet. Future, Doechii, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, and the Dungeon Family will headline the two-day celebration taking place October 25 and 26. This year’s festival in particular will be part-concert experience, part homecoming for some of Atlanta’s biggest names and pay tribute to the architects who built Southern hip-hop.

At the heart of it all is a rare Dungeon Family Reunion, honoring the late Rico Wade—the man whose fingerprints are all over Atlanta’s sound. As a founding member of Organized Noize alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, Wade helped craft some of the South’s most iconic records and launched the careers of OutKast, Goodie Mob, and Future.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip hop,” said Jason “J.” Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest.

“ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments,” he continues. “While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

The Roots are coming back to OMF for the first time in ten years, and this time they’re bringing Mary J. Blige along for her debut performance at the festival, creating what Carter describes as a historic pairing.

Ludacris brings his own milestone to the festival, marking 25 years since his debut album with a celebratory set that promises special guests and surprise performances, while rising star Doechii represents the future of the culture, bringing fresh energy with her BET “Best New Artist” Award, Grammy nomination, and No. 1 urban radio hit.

Busta Rhymes, Kehlani and Clipse are also among the artists on this year’s bill, creating a cross-generational celebration that spans decades of Black musical excellence.

Generating over $61 million in annual economic impact, the festival supports hundreds of local businesses, with more than half of them being Black-owned, and employs more than 5,000 people each year.

The 2025 festival will certainly be a pivotal moment for ONE Musicfest, combining these amazing tributes with innovation, legacy and emergence. And the best part about it, it’s staying true to its musical roots, and the heart of southern soul music.