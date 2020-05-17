This Powerful Spoken Word Performance From Omari Hardwick To HBCU Grads Will Leave You Speechless

"In no way can the naysay relegate you. You are those days our ancestors dedicate to you."

Some of most powerful Black voices in the nation from Hollywood to Washington to Wall Street and everywhere in between joined forces on May 16 to equip the 2020 HBCU graduating class with knowledge, affirmation, wisdom and encouragement.

Among the familiar faces who joined ESSENCE and Chase for the #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony was none other than ‘Power’ star and poet, Omari Hardwick. A proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Hardwick showed students and fans another side of his persona, as he delivered a purposeful and powerful spoken word performance in honor of the graduates.

“Dearest class of 2020, this was only a test of you letting go and letting God reinvent your sheep,” he said. “You are the class with which no prior years could ever compete. So alas, take off your shoes, show your bruised feet and show me your walk into destiny.”

Later adding: “When the first glass, graduated without the lights and stage, but equally, the scatter of Hip Hop arrays. You are the mic check of a Treach but instead, gaudy by nature, with a flash that only God gave you. ‘Cause he had to illuminate you until you were lit. You will become a hit if not that same word with an ‘s’ in front of it. In no way can the naysay relegate you. You are those days our ancestors dedicate to you. You are the graduation of education and I am the celebrator.”

Check out thee video above to see Omari’s performance in full. To watch the full #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony, head over to www.essencestudios.com.