Instagram

Can’t get enough of the Old Lady Gang’s special blend of shade? The trio, which includes Joyce Jones, the mother of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus, and her two sisters, Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, will reportedly be giving us more of their southern charm in a brand new spinoff.

Bravo has yet to make an announcement about the upcoming show, but according to AJC, the Georgia film office has registered the production.

ESSENCE reached out to the network, but hasn’t heard back just yet.

The untitled series will follow the employees and owners of the Old Lady Gang chain of restaurants as they continue to manage and grow the successful brand. The first location in Castle Hill was followed by a second in the East End and a satellite location inside of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Founded by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker in 2016, the restaurants have quickly become Atlanta hot spots. Their menu offerings are based on the recipes of Burruss’ mother and aunts.

The three women have gone from occasional guest stars to weekly fixtures on Real Housewives of Atlanta with their spicy comments often stealing the show.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Dallas Mavericks Vs Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 NBA Home Opener Game at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The new show will be the fourth spin off for Burruss, who joined the Atlanta cast of the Housewives franchise in 2009. Her previous spinoff shows have included Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

We can’t wait to see how her family stirs the pot on this new show.

Congratulations to the Burruss-Tucker clan!