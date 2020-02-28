Offset To Make His Acting Debut On ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Offset is coming to a screen near you.

The rapper will make his acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday, playing undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan. The episode will also feature the premiere of Offset’s new song, “Danger.”

His character is described as an agent who has worked in the Sinai Peninsula for years, going undercover in local groups to monitor terrorist activity.

In a video teasing his appearance, Offset reveals that he reached out to the show’s star, LL Cool J, to land a guest spot on the series.

LL Cool J added that the rapper is “completely breaking type” with his role as Khan.

“When you’re a rap artist, they think you’re going to play a gangster or you’re going to play something closer to the street. And he’s like completely away from all of that. He’s completely breaking type, which I think is great.”

Offset’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles premieres Sunday, March 1 at 9 pm on CBS.