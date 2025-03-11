WATCH: Forest Whitaker And Rome Flynn Star In Official Trailer For MGM+’s ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 4

Courtesy of MGM+

Today, MGM+ officially dropped the first trailer for Godfather of Harlem Season 4, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of Bumpy Johnson’s reign. Starring Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker, the critically acclaimed crime drama returns with more high-stakes power struggles, explosive confrontations, and the relentless fight for Harlem’s future.

Season 4 picks up as Johnson faces new and dangerous adversaries who threaten to dismantle everything he’s built. With the underworld’s shifting tides and political tensions at an all-time high, he must navigate treacherous alliances while protecting his community from forces determined to bring him down.

Joining Whitaker is a stellar ensemble cast, including Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino. This season also introduces a pivotal new character—Frank Lucas, portrayed by Daytime Emmy® Award-winning and NBA Celebrity All-Star MVP Rome Flynn.

Seasons 1–3 of Godfather of Harlem are now available for streaming on MGM+ and Hulu. Mark your calendars—Season 4 premieres April 13, 2025.

Watch the official trailer for the series below.