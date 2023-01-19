Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Upshaws’ Part 3

The Upshaws are officially on their way back for another season of raucous family comedy on Netflix.

Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and Mike Epps return for another season playing the working-class Upshaw family of Indianapolis, led by a mechanic and general mess Bennie Upshaw (Epps). The newest season finds the family continuing to ride life’s ups and downs alongside two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine), firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), and the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) Bennie fathered with another woman. Be it inew jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles or major life surprises, the Upshaws hang on with the love that comes with family.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia in episode 308 of The Upshaws. Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2023

Both Sykes and Epps serve as executive producers on the hit comedy, which currently holds a 78% fresh audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans tend to resonate with the fresh take on family that co-creator Sykes has worked to present in this 30-minute sitcom format.

“It feels great to do this type of show because it always seems like either we’re super rich or we’re slaves or there’s a lot of Black pain going on,” Sykes told ESSENCE in a 2021 interview. “So, it’s nice to show a working-class family who loves each other but it’s messy. I think it represents how most of us are living right now.”

The Upshaws Part 3 streams on Netflix starting February 16. Take a look at the trailer below.