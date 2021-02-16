Authorized Notorious B.I.G Documentary Coming To Netflix

Netflix is releasing a new documentary on the personal life of The Notorious B.I.G. called Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

The project is expected to focus on the side of the rapper that was solely experienced by those closest to him. It will focus on his childhood in Brooklyn, where he was already exhibiting creative genius, and how being the son of a Jamaican immigrant with the opportunity to see the world beyond his front stoop impacted his choices. It will also feature unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of the performer on the road and explore how the people he encountered in his neighborhood prepared him to have one of the swiftest rises to the top of the rap industry.

The Notorious B.I.G’s mother Voletta Wallace, wife Faith Evans, friend and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, wife Faith Evans, friend and Junior M.A.F.I.A member Lil Cease, and others will provide new commentary in a series of exclusive interviews. Wallce and Combs are serving as executive producers on the film.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Pictured: (L-R) Christopher Wallace (Biggie) with 50 Grand. c. George DuBose

The vibrant life and tragic death of The Notorious B.I.G. has previously been explored in the documentaries Biggie & Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. Bigger Than Life, and Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

Former manager and current estate manager of Biggie, Wayne Barrow, explained how the Netflix project would differ from others in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music.”

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell premieres on Netflix March 1. See the trailer below.