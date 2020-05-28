Nigeria’s DJ Cuppy Tapped As Host of Apple Music’s African Now Radio Show

David M. Benett

It’s time to switch it up and go global on them.

Last year, Apple Music dropped its salute to the Motherland with the Africa Now playlist, featuring Burna Boy’s chart-topping single “Money Play.”

The Africa Now Radio show, hosted and curated by Cuppy, a uber-poplar popular Nigerian-born producer and DJ, is a spin-off inspired by the Africa Now playlist. On the show, Cuppy, who grew up between Lagos and London, will play the latest African sounds including, afrobeat, alte, house, amapiano, afrobongo and hip-hop and she’ll check in with artists and celebrities.

“This is for YOU Africa!” said Cuppy (née Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola) on Instagram when she announced the news, before stating, “Promise to do my people proud.”

The globally recognized deejay, who hosted a TV series Cuppy Takes Africa, said via a press release, “There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa.”

On the first episode, Kiddominant, the Nigerian producer known for his work on “Fela” in Versace by AKA and “Fall” by Davido, checks in via FaceTime to discuss his new single “eWallet” by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. Netflix’s Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi also calls in to share her favorite African song and proverb.

When the first episode airs May 31, expect Cuppy to introduce audiences to new forms of African music that fuse contemporary and traditional music and end the show with a 10-minute DJ mix of tracks from the Africa Now playlist. See a preview of what’ll she’ll be spinning below.