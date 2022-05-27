New Music This Week: UMI, Kaash Paige, Azriel And More

Happy Friday, folks – May really flew by, didn’t it? This month, we saw releases from Kendrick Lamar, Ella Mai, Doja Cat, and several other artists. Many of today’s up-and-coming acts are entering June with a bang by offering new music to audiences worldwide.

Today, UMI releases her album Forest in the City, Kaash Paige drops off her new single/video “24 HRS” featuring Lil Tjay, and Jim Jones and Maino come together to share their Lobby Boyz joint project. New releases also include music from The Ton3s, Azriel, J. Stone and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

01 UMI – ‘Forest in the City’ HERE. Singer UMI shares her new album Forest in the City today. The project contains 15 tracks including “Synergy” and “Wish That I Could.” Listen to Forest in the City 02 Kaash Paige ft. Lil Tjay – “24 HRS” HERE. This Dallas-born musician drops off the single/video for “24 HRS,” featuring Lil Tjay, via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to the record 03 The Lobby Boyz – ‘The Lobby Boyz: The Album’ HERE. Maino and Jim Jones team up to share their new collaborative effort The Lobby Boyz: The Album. The drop includes features from Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Styles P, Dave East and more. Check it out 04 Azriel – “Inside Me” HERE. Today, alternative R&B artist Azriel drops her anticipated single and video for “Inside Me” from her album Sound of an Angel. Stream her new song 05 Kamaiyah – ‘Divine Timing’ HERE. The Bay Area native’s new EP Divine Timing drops today with features from Sada Baby, DaBoii and Cash Kidd. Stream the album 06 Millyz – ‘Blanco 5’ HERE. The Massachusetts-based rapper Millyz returns with the fifth installment of his Blanco series, featuring guest appearances from Jadakiss, Mozzy, Cousin Stizz and more. Listen to Blanco 5 07 Eminem – ‘The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition)’ HERE. Yesterday, the award-winning rapper and producer Eminem shared the 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of his diamond selling LP The Eminem Show. Revisit the album with new tracks 08 The Ton3s – “Better” HERE. Earlier this week, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B trio The Ton3s – formerly the Hamiltones – released the video for their new single “Better.” Check out the visuals 09 J. Stone ft. Mozzy – “Flowers Now” HERE. Ahead of his new album set for release on June 15, J. Stone drops the single “Flowers Now” featuring Mozzy. Stream “Flowers Now”