New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again And More

As the new year kicks off, it’s only right that some of your favorite artists drop new music. With the feeling of uncertainty still on the horizon, one thing that is for certain is ESSENCE’s weekly roundup of fresh releases.

In our first new music roundup of 2022, we have the first release from the enigmatic The Weeknd in almost two years, YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped the single and music video for “Fish Scale,” the promotional single from his upcoming mixtape dropping later this month, and Gunna delivers his highly anticipated Drip Season 4. Today’s list also includes music from 2 Chainz and 42 Dugg, Juice WRLD, Cordae, Drakeo The Ruler and more.

Check out some of this week’s new releases below.

01 The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’ HERE. Today, Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer The Weeknd releases his fifth studio album Dawn FM, which contains features from Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and more. You can stream the new project 02 Gunna – ‘DS4EVER’ HERE. Gunna’s Drip Season 4 finally arrives. The album’s cover art was created by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham and includes collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby and more. Listen to Drip Season 4 03 2 Chainz Ft. 42 Dugg – “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” HERE. Ahead of his upcoming album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, 2 Chainz releases “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring Detroit-born rapper 42 Dugg. Listen to the new song 04 YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Fish Scale” HERE. This week, YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped his first new single for 2022 entitled “Fish Scale.” He also unveiled the visuals for the song as well. Check out the link for the video 05 Cordae – “FABEV Freestyle” HERE. In preparation for his upcoming album, From A Bird’s Eye View, Cordae releases a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 4” instrumental entitled “FABEV Freestyle.” Check out the video 06 Juice WRLD – “Already Dead” HERE. The new Juice WRLD music video for “Already Dead” has been released. “Already Dead” is featured on Juice WRLD’s latest album Fighting Demons and the animated music video is directed by Steve Cannon. You can watch the video 07 Drakeo The Ruler – “Ain’t That The Truth” HERE. Today, the new music video for Drakeo the Ruler’s “Ain’t That the Truth” was released. The single, which features Ralfy the Plug, is the title track of Drakeo’s 2021 studio album. Watch the video 08 Che Noir – “Table For 3” (Ft. Ransom and 38 Spesh) HERE. Che Noir’s “Table For 3” track from her upcoming project Food For Thought, features Ransom and 38 Spesh. Listen to the song 09 Montana of 300 – ‘Rap God’ HERE. After several delays, Montana of 300 released his heavily anticipated sixth studio album Rap God. Listen to the project 10 Johnny Cinco – ‘Hood Drake 2’ HERE. Johnny Cinco releases the second installment his Hood Drake series. Listen to the album