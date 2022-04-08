New Music This Week: Syd, Chlöe Bailey, Coi Leray And More

Happy Friday, folks. Yes, the absolute best day of the week is upon us again and of course, the good people here at ESSENCE present to you all the new releases in music.

The week, Pusha T dropped “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell Williams, Vince Staples releases his new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, the up-and-coming rapper Coi Leray gives the world her 20-track project Trendsetter, and Schoolboy Q shares his new song “Soccer Dad,” which is his first single since 2019. Today’s list also includes music from Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg & EST Gee, Gunplay and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

01 Chlöe Bailey – “Treat Me” HERE. Chlöe Bailey has shared a video for a new song titled “Treat Me.” The song samples the 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty.” Check out “Treat Me” 02 Bia & J. Cole – “London” HERE. Rapper Bia is back with a new single titles “London,” featuring J. Cole. Watch the video for the new track 03 Pusha T ft. Jay-Z – “Neck & Wrist” HERE. Pusha T, and Jay-Z have released a new song called “Neck & Wrist.” Produced by Pharrell Williams, this marks the duo’s first collaboration since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Listen to the track 04 Vince Staples – ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ HERE. Today, Vince Staples shared his new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart. The 16-track project includes features from Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard. Listen to the album 05 Coi Leray – ‘Trendsetter’ Coi Leray releases her debut studio album Trendsetter, featuring a bevy of artists such as Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., NAV, Lil Durk, Wallo267, Gillie, Polo G, Lil Tecca, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Pooh Shiesty. Stream it HERE 06 Schoolboy Q – “Soccer Dad” HERE. Earlier this week, Schoolboy Q shared the new song “Soccer Dad,” his first single since 2019. It’s co-produced by Fu, Skyehutch, and TaeBeast – listen to it 07 Fivio Foreign – ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ New York rapper Fivio Foreign has released his highly-anticipated debut album B.I.B.L.E., executive produced by Kanye West. The 16-track LP features Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo and more. Check it out HERE 08 Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., & Smoke DZA – ‘Full Court Press’ HERE. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA drop their collaborative album Full Court Press. Produced by Girl Talk, Ful Court comes at the perfect time. Stream it 09 42 Dugg & EST Gee – ‘Last Ones Left’ HERE. After releasing the singles “Free The Shiners” and “Everybody Shooters Too,” 42 Dugg and EST Gee share their album, Last Ones Left. Listen to the joint album 10 EARTHGANG ft. Future – “Billi” HERE. Fresh off their dynamic live set at this weekend’s Dreamville Festival, EARTHGANG have released the music video for track “Billi,” which features Future. Watch the video 11 Syd – ‘Broken Hearts Club’ HERE. Syd – of the alt-R&B group The Internet – drops her second album Broken Hearts Club. The album features Lucky Daye, Kehlani, and Smino. Stream the project 12 Gunplay – ‘All B******t Aside’ HERE. The rapper from Carol City releases his first studio album since 2018’s ACTIVE. All B******t Aside includes features from Lil’ Boosie, Ricco Barrino, frequent collaborator Rick Ross and more. Check it out 13 Rob49 – ‘Welcome To Vulture Island’ HERE. Earlier this week, New Orleans artist Rob49 announced the release of Welcome To Vulture Island. Today, it’s here. The album features Birdman, Lil Baby, Doe Boy and more. Listen to it