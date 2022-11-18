New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we begin to approach the winter months, many of the best artists in the music industry are dropping some of their hottest tracks to date. From staples in rap to your favorites in R&B, here’s this week’s top new releases.
Today, Saweetie shares her new EP titled The Single Life, Kendrick Lamar shares the latest visual from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Roddy Ricch returns with new Feed The Streets 3 album, and ESSENCE digital cover star Lucky Daye drops the video for “F**kin’ Sound,” off of the deluxe version of Candy Drip. Our list of new music also includes songs from Chris Brown, PinkPantheress, Pharrell, and more.
Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.
01
Saweetie – ‘The Single Life’ EP
Today, the California native comes through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. Listen to Saweetie’s new, 5-track project HERE.
02
Kaash Paige – ‘S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life)’
The Texas bred emcee shares the album S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life). Her new project features 6LACK and Lil Tjay. Listen to it HERE.
03
Lucky Daye – ‘F**kin’ Sound’
Earlier this week, Lucky Daye released a preview from the forthcoming Candy Drip deluxe with his latest single “F**kin’ Sound.” Stream the song HERE.
04
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?”
UK artist PinkPantheress returns with a new single titled “Do you miss me?” co-produced by KAYTRANADA and Phil. Check it out HERE.
05
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” Watch it HERE.
06
Chris Brown – “It’s Giving Christmas” & “No Time Like Christmas”