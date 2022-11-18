New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More

Photo Credit: Edwin Henson

Happy Friday, folks. As we begin to approach the winter months, many of the best artists in the music industry are dropping some of their hottest tracks to date. From staples in rap to your favorites in R&B, here’s this week’s top new releases.

Today, Saweetie shares her new EP titled The Single Life, Kendrick Lamar shares the latest visual from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Roddy Ricch returns with new Feed The Streets 3 album, and ESSENCE digital cover star Lucky Daye drops the video for “F**kin’ Sound,” off of the deluxe version of Candy Drip. Our list of new music also includes songs from Chris Brown, PinkPantheress, Pharrell, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.