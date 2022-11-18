Home · Entertainment

New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More

Today’s list also includes a KAYTRANADA-produced single from PinkPantheress, and the video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Rich Spirit.”
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
Photo Credit: Edwin Henson
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we begin to approach the winter months, many of the best artists in the music industry are dropping some of their hottest tracks to date. From staples in rap to your favorites in R&B, here’s this week’s top new releases.

Today, Saweetie shares her new EP titled The Single Life, Kendrick Lamar shares the latest visual from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Roddy Ricch returns with new Feed The Streets 3 album, and ESSENCE digital cover star Lucky Daye drops the video for “F**kin’ Sound,” off of the deluxe version of Candy Drip. Our list of new music also includes songs from Chris Brown, PinkPantheress, Pharrell, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

01
Saweetie – ‘The Single Life’ EP
Today, the California native comes through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. Listen to Saweetie’s new, 5-track project HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
02
Kaash Paige – ‘S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life)’
The Texas bred emcee shares the album S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life). Her new project features 6LACK and Lil Tjay. Listen to it HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
03
Lucky Daye – ‘F**kin’ Sound’
Earlier this week, Lucky Daye released a preview from the forthcoming Candy Drip deluxe with his latest single “F**kin’ Sound.” Stream the song HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
04
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?”
UK artist PinkPantheress returns with a new single titled “Do you miss me?” co-produced by KAYTRANADA and Phil. Check it out HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
05
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” Watch it HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
06
Chris Brown – “It’s Giving Christmas” & “No Time Like Christmas”
Chris Brown dropped two new tracks to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Stream “It’s Giving Christmas,” and “No Time Like Christmas.”
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
07
Rod Wave – ‘Jupiters Diary: 7 Day Theory’
Today, Rod Wave follows up from August’s Beautiful Mind with his new EP Jupiters Diary: 7 Day Theory. Listen to it HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
08
Young Dolph – “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” has been released. The song arrived on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death yesterday. Check it out HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
09
Pharrell Williams ft. Travis Scott – “Down In Atlanta”
Today, Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott dropped their new collaboration, “Down In Atlanta.” Stream the track HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
10
Roddy Ricch – ‘Feed The Streets 3’
The “Aston Martin Truck” rapper shares his third full-length album Feed The Streets 3 today. The new project features Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Stream the release HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
11
Boosie Badazz – “Rocket Man”
The Baton Rouge legend pens a tribute to the late Takeoff with his new song “Rocket Man.” Listen to the track HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
12
Chance the Rapper ft. King Promise – “YAH Know”
The Grammy Award winning rapper is back with a new single and complimentary video for “YAH Know;” featuring Ghanian singer King Promise. Check it out HERE.
New Music This Week: Saweetie, Kaash Paige, Lucky Daye And More
TOPICS: 