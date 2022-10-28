New Music This Week: Rihanna, SZA, DVSN & More

Happy Friday, folks. On the last weekend in October, we have some very special releases today from a few of the seminal artists of this era. From an iconic songstress breaking her hiatus from the business, to a Canadian duo vowing to bring traditional R&B back, our new music roundup is definitely one of the best around.

Over six years since the release of her previous album Anti, Rihanna returns with a new song titled “Lift Me Up,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Today, Chlöe Bailey and Latto connect with a sultry video for “For the Night,” SZA shares her single and visual for the highly-anticipated track “Shirt,” and the Nigerian singer WizKid unveils the record “Money & Love,” which also arrives with a video component. The list of new releases also includes music from DVSN, Ice Spice, Smino, Armani Caesar, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new music below.