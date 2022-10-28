New Music This Week: Rihanna, SZA, DVSN & More

Happy Friday, folks. On the last weekend in October, we have some very special releases today from a few of the seminal artists of this era. From an iconic songstress breaking her hiatus from the business, to a Canadian duo vowing to bring traditional R&B back, our new music roundup is definitely one of the best around.
Over six years since the release of her previous album Anti, Rihanna returns with a new song titled “Lift Me Up,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Today, Chlöe Bailey and Latto connect with a sultry video for “For the Night,” SZA shares her single and visual for the highly-anticipated track “Shirt,” and the Nigerian singer WizKid unveils the record “Money & Love,” which also arrives with a video component. The list of new releases also includes music from DVSN, Ice Spice, Smino, Armani Caesar, and more.
Take a look at our roundup of new music below.
01
Chlöe ft. Latto – “For the Night”
Chlöe and Latto have teamed up for a new single titled “For the Night.“ The music video, co-directed by Chlöe Bailey, can be seen HERE
.
02
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
Today, Rihanna has shared the new song, “Lift Me Up”—her first as a lead artist in six years. It will feature on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
. Listen to it HERE
.
03
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has released the video for her highly-anticipated track “Shirt.” Directed by Dave Meyers, the song features a guest appearance from actor Lakeith Stanfield. Watch it HERE
.
04
Armani Caesar ft. Kodak Black – “Diana”
The Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar drops the visual for her track “Diana” off of The Liz 2. The song features Kodak Black. Watch it HERE
.
05
Ice Spice – “Bikini Bottom”
Today, Ice Spice returns with “Bikini Bottom,” a song where we see her rapping about newfound success and more. Watch it HERE
.
06
DVSN – ‘Working on my Karma’
Today, the Canadian duo drops off their highly anticipated LP Working On My Karma
. The 12-track album features BLEU and Jagged Edge. Listen to it HERE
.
07
IDK – “Monsieur Dior”
Today, the Maryland-bred rapper shares with “Monsieur Dior,” a beautiful new single that samples “Huit Octobre 1971.” Stream the song HERE
.
08
DRAM – ‘PPL’
DRAM releases his new EP called PPL
, which features BJ The Chicago Kid on the title track. Stream it HERE
.
09
Eric Bellinger – “Obsession”
On Wednesday – less than a week after the song’s release – Bellinger and Hitmaka returned with the official music video for “Obsession.” See it HERE
.
10
Smino – ‘Luv 4 Rent’
The St. Louis native Smino continues to make a case for his unique artistry with a new album titled Luv 4 Rent
, featuring acts such as J. Cole, Lucky Daye, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Stream the project HERE
.
11
Westside Gunn – ‘10’
The Griselda frontman shares his new LP 10
. Check it out HERE
.
12
Killer Mike – “Talkin That Sh!t”
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck; featuring a voiceover cameo from Jamie Foxx. Check it out HERE
.
13
WizKid – “Money & Love”
The Nigerian singer has released a new song called “Money & Love,” which arrives with a new video. Check it out HERE
.
14
Kodak Black – ‘Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1’
One of the industry’ most popular and polarizing acts drops the album Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1
. Listen to the new project HERE
.