New Music This Week: PJ Morton & JoJo, Big K.R.I.T., Shenseea Ft. 21 Savage And More

Ah, Friday. The final day of the workweek for many, and the beginning of a weekend that is much needed for most. Out of all of the positives that come with Fridays, the best is… of course, ESSENCE’s weekly roundup of new music. Today you’ll find a bunch of newcomers to listen to, and some projects from some of hip-hop’s staples.

This week’s list includes a collaborative effort from Curren$y and The Alchemist, Mississippi’s own Big K.R.I.T. drops his new album, Digital Roses Don’t Die, and Vince Staples shares his new track “Magic,” with DJ Mustard. Today’s roundup also has music from PJ Morton and JoJo, Buddy, Shenseea, Grafh and more.

Check out this week’s roundup below.

01 Curren$y & The Alchemist – ‘Continuance’ HERE. Produced entirely by The Alchemist, Continuance is 13 tracks-deep, and includes features from Styles P, Wiz Khalifa, Babyface Ray, Larry June and Boldy James. Listen to the new album 02 PJ Morton & JoJo – “My Peace” HERE. Three years since their Grammy Award-winning “Say So,” PJ Morton & JoJo are back together with a new collaboration entitled “My Peace.” Stream the song 03 Vince Staples and DJ Mustard – “Magic” HERE. Produced by Lewis Hughes, Mustard, Nick “Unknown Nick” Audino, and My Best Friend Jacob, “Magic” is the first single from Vince Staples’ forthcoming album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Check out the track 04 Buddy – “Wait Too Long” HERE. Ahead of his upcoming sophomore studio album set for release on March 25, Compton rapper Buddy shared his new single “Wait Too Long,” featuring Blxst. Watch the visuals 05 Big K.R.I.T. – ‘Digital Roses Don’t Die’ HERE. K.R.I.T’s highly-anticipated Digital Roses Don’t Die is finally here. His first studio release since 2019’s KRIT Iz Here, the project includes a feature from Rollynné. Stream DRDD 06 Apollo Brown and Stalley – ‘Lost Angels’ HERE, and stream Blacklight HERE. Apollo Brown and Stalley have released a new video “Lost Angels,” from their new collaborative album Blacklight. The album is now available on all DSP’s and is entirely produced by Apollo Brown and includes appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo and Omari Hardwick. Watch the video for “Lost Angels”, and stream Blacklight 07 Grafh x DJ Shay Ft. Havoc – “Money Calling” HERE. Today, Grafh and the late DJ Shay released a new song “Money Calling,” featuring Havoc from Mobb Deep. The song appears on the deluxe edition of Stop Calling Art Content. Listen to the song 08 Shenseea Ft. 21 Savage – “R U That” HERE. About a month before the release of her forthcoming debut album, Shenseea has shared a new offering featuring 21 Savage titled “R U That.” Stream the track 09 Teezo Touchdown – “Handyman” HERE. The Beaumont, Texas native Teezo Touchdown released the song and video for “Handyman” produced by Kenny Beats. Listen to the song and watch the video 10 FNF Chop Ft. Stunna 4 Vegas – “Best Friend” HERE. Today, 23-year-old Richmond, VA rapper FNF Chop connects with Stunna 4 Vegas in new single, “Best Friend,” produced by frequent collaborator Gringo. Listen to the song 11 Mychelle – “Younger Self” HERE. Breakthrough Hackney singer-songwriter Mychelle today shares her new single “Younger Self” available to stream across all digital streaming platforms. Stream the new track