New Music This Week: Monaleo, Baby Rose, Coco Jones And More

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, the good folks here at ESSENCE have an amazing list of new music from today’s biggest and brightest entertainers. From hardcore rap to the purest form of R&B – you can get it all right here.
Today, Jeezy returns with his new album Snofall, the 17-track project featuring Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Earlier this week, Anderson .Paak, Knowledge, and H.E.R. linked up for a new song titled “Where I Go,” Monaleo shared her new track “Body Bag,” Jeremih releases his “Changes,” and Dawn Richard drops her project Pigments, with Spencer Zahn. New releases this week also include music from Diddy, Baby Rose, PJ Morton, Duckwrth, and more.
Take a look at today’s roundup of new tunes below.
01
Baby Rose – “Go” & “Fight Club”
Baby Rose has returned with her brand new song, “Fight Club. The rising singer and songwriter also uploaded the previously released 2021 track “Go” to all streaming platforms. Listen to “Go” and “Fight Club.”
02
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Ahead of her upcoming EP slated for November, actress and singer Coco Jones shares her new single “ICU.” Stream the song HERE.
03
Monaleo – “Body Bag”
The Houston rapper gets in the Halloween spirit with her new single “Body Bag.” Listen to it HERE.
04
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – ‘Pigments’
Pigments tells the story of finding one’s self through dance, self-expression, and community through the lens of New Orleans’ contemporary arts scene. Check it out HERE.
05
Jeremih – “Changes”
The popular singer returns with his new single “Changes.” Stream it HERE.
06
Fridayy – ‘Lost In Melody’
Fresh off of his collaborations with artists such as Meek Mill and Lil Baby, Fridayy shares his new EP titled Lost In Melody. Check out the new project HERE.
07
Jeezy – ‘Snofall’
The Atlanta rapper Jeezy returns with his new album Snofall with DJ Drama. The album features Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more. Listen to it HERE.
Earlier this week, Diddy shared the remix to his popular track “Gotta Move On,” which includes the addition of Yung Miami and Ashanti. Watch the video HERE.
09
Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama – ‘I Still Got It’
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama release their new mixtape Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The project contains 13 songs and features from Kurupt, Dave East, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J, and more. Check it out HERE.
10
Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. BEAM – “Gunshot”
Jones and Hitmaka dropped “Gunshot” earlier this week, a banger that features BEAM. Listen to it HERE.
11
JID – “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich”
Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Dreamville signee returned with the latest offering from his The Forever Story project, the double visual for his songs “Bruddanem” and “Crack Sandwich.” Check it out HERE.
12
PJ Morton – “The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)”
This week, Morton released the latest offering from his Watch The Sun project, the official video for his “The Better Benediction (Pt. 2).” Watch it HERE.
13
Duckwrth – ‘Chrome Bull’
Today, Duckwrth drops his Chrome Bull EP, which features Syd, CLAY, and more. Check it out HERE.