New Music This Week: Monaleo, Baby Rose, Coco Jones And More

Monaleo – "Body Bag"

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, the good folks here at ESSENCE have an amazing list of new music from today’s biggest and brightest entertainers. From hardcore rap to the purest form of R&B – you can get it all right here.

Today, Jeezy returns with his new album Snofall, the 17-track project featuring Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Earlier this week, Anderson .Paak, Knowledge, and H.E.R. linked up for a new song titled “Where I Go,” Monaleo shared her new track “Body Bag,” Jeremih releases his “Changes,” and Dawn Richard drops her project Pigments, with Spencer Zahn. New releases this week also include music from Diddy, Baby Rose, PJ Morton, Duckwrth, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new tunes below.