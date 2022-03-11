New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Pink Sweat$, Lil Durk And More

As the first day of spring approaches, the weather isn’t the only thing heating up. Some of hip-hop’s hottest acts are releasing new music to vibe to, just in time for the change in season.

This week, Griselda’s own Benny the Butcher drops the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series, with features from J. Cole, Diddy, and labelmates Boldy James, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. Lil Durk also releases his highly anticipated 7220 project, and Dave East’s new album How Did I Get Here is also available. Today’s list of new music includes releases from Pink Sweat$, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist and more.

Check our weekly roundup of fresh tunes below.

01 Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion – “Sweetest Pie” HERE. Today, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa teamed up to release the visual for their new single “Sweetest Pie,” directed by Dave Meyers. You can check out the video 02 Lil Durk – ‘7220’ HERE. The ever-popular Lil Durk finally dropped the highly anticipated 7220. The 17-track album contains features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker and more. Listen to the Durk’s new project 03 Pink Sweat$ ft. Tori Kelly – “Real Thing” HERE. Singer Pink Sweat$ releases the video for “Real Thing” featuring Tori Kelly off the album Pink Moon. Watch it 04 Latto ft. 21 Savage – “Wheelie” HERE. Atlanta rapper Latto is back with her much-anticipated track “Wheelie,” featuring 21 Savage. Check out the video for the song 05 Benny the Butcher – ‘Tana Talk 4’ HERE. Benny the Butcher drops the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series, with features from J. Cole, Diddy, and labelmates Boldy James, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine and many more. Stream Benny’s new release 06 Dave East – ‘How Did I Get Here’ HERE. Harlem’s Dave East continues to put out new music in 2022 with the release of How Did I Get Here. Only 9-tracks-deep, this new album includes features from Trae tha Truth, Benny the Butcher and more. Check it out 07 Bun B & Cory Mo – ‘Mo Trill’ HERE. Mo Trill – from Bun B and Cory Mo – contains a bevy of features including Jazze Pha, Talib Kweli, Tobe Nwigwe, 2 Chainz, Wale, CeeLo Green, Big K.R.I.T., and more. Listen to Mo Trill 08 Trip Lee – ‘The End’ HERE. Trip Lee, the award-winning artist, pastor, author, and founding member of the 116 Movement, released his seventh album, The End along with a new single and video for “Right Out The Gate.” Listen to the new album HERE , and watch the video for his new single 09 Mariah the Scientist – ‘The Intermission’ HERE. Today, singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist released her new EP titled The Intermission. Listen to the extended play 10 Key Glock – “Pain Killers” HERE. Earlier this week, Key Glock dropped the video for “Pain Killers,” off of his upcoming Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe), slated for release on March 25th via Paper Route Empire. Watch the video 11 Rex Orange County ft. Tyler, the Creator – “Open a Window” HERE. British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County drops a new collaboration with Tyler, the Creator, titled “Open a Window,” off of his forthcoming album Who Cares – out today. Listen to the song 12 Rachel Chinouriri – “All I Ever Asked” HERE. After a successful start to the year, breakout artist Rachel Chinouriri arrives with her latest single, “All I Ever Asked.” Listen to her new song 13 Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – ‘Zhigeist’ HERE. Detroit rapper Elzhi and musician, producer, and vocalist Georgia Anne Muldrow have come together for a new project called Zhigeist, and it’s out now. Listen to the joint album 14 FNF Chop – “Titanic” HERE. The 23-year-old Richmond, VA rapper FNF Chop releases a new single “Titanic,” produced by Nick Etnyre. Listen to “Titanic” 15 YSB Tril – “Popstar” HERE. Following the release of his previous single “Paralyzed,” YSB Tril comes back with the new single “Popstar.” Listen to it 16 Stunna 4 Vegas – “The One” HERE. Burgeoning star Stunna 4 Vegas’ keeps his 2022 strong with the release of his new record “The One.” Listen to his new song