New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Arin Ray, Nia Sultana And More

Megan Thee Stallion in “Plan B,” directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino

Happy Friday, folks. After the long holiday weekend, plenty of us have been playing catch up with our work; so, to finally reach the last day of the work for a few days is always a breath of fresh air. A great way to break the monotony of your job is to check out the best in this week’s new tunes.

In today’s edition of New Music Friday, Megan Thee Stallion drops off the visuals for the song “Plan B,” which she teased during her Coachella performance earlier this year. Blk Odyssy shares his new track “Benny’s Got a Gun” featuring George Clinton and Benny the Butcher, DreamChasers artist Vory releases his album Lost Souls, and Arin Ray returns with the follow-up to 2018’s Platinum Fire titled Hello Poison. The list of new releases also includes songs from Doja Cat, Nia Sultana, KayCyy and more.

Check out this week’s list of new music below.

01 Nia Sultana – ‘Bigger Dreams’ HERE. Brooklyn singer/songwriter Nia Sultana releases her debut EP Bigger Dreams on Interscope Records. The project features Rick Ross and Che Ecru. Listen to it 02 Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B” HERE. Megan Thee Stallion shares her new music video for the single “Plan B,” directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. Watch the visuals Megan Thee Stallion in “Plan B,” directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino 03 Doja Cat – “Vegas” HERE. Today, Doja Cat drops the visual for her melodic single “Vegas” from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Watch the video 04 Blk Odyssy ft. George Clinton and Benny the Butcher – “Listen” HERE. Austin-based artist Blk Odyssy dropped a new song featuring Benny the Butcher and George Clinton titled “Benny’s Got a Gun,” from the album Blk Vintage Reprise. Stream the track 05 KayCyy – ‘Get Used To It’ HERE. Today, rising star KayCyy releases Get Used To It via Columbia Records. The album includes features from Lancey Foux, 070 Shake, and Annahstasia. Check it out 06 Vory – ‘Lost Souls’ HERE. DreamChasers artist Vory shares his new album Lost Souls, which includes the single “Daylight” featuring Kanye West. Listen to the new project 07 Arin Ray – ‘Hello Poison’ HERE. Today, Arin Ray delivers his new album Hello Poison, which includes features from Terrace Martin, Childish Major, VanJess, Rose Gold, Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Blxst and more. Listen to it 08 P-Lo ft. Larry June – “Good” HERE. Ahead of his upcoming album, P-Lo is dropping “Good” featuring Larry June. Listen to the song 09 CyHi – ‘EGOT’ HERE. The 4-track EP from CyHi features Big Bank and Jacquees. Listen to the album 10 Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ HERE. Post Malone released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The album contains 14 tracks and features Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, and the Weeknd. Stream it