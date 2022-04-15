New Music This Week: Lizzo, Babyface Ray, Bas And More

Photo by: FilmMagic for Outside Lands

We’re back! As April reaches its midway point, some of the best artists in the game are releasing the finest tunes in hip-hop and R&B. This isn’t just Good Friday – it’s the best Friday because we’ve got a whole list of new music for your listening pleasure.

Fresh off of the success of her reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lizzo drops the video for her new song “About Damn Time,” Babyface Ray releases the visuals for “6 Mile” featuring Icewear Vezzo, and rapper Ransom shares his upcoming album’s lead single “Circumstances” with The Game. This week’s new releases also include music from Fredo Bang, Tee Grizzley, Bas, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The singer, songwriter, and rapper, Lizzo released the visual for her new song “About Damn Time.” You can check out the video HERE.

FKA twigs Ft. Skygirl – “Papi Bones”

FKA twigs has shared a new video for her song “Papi Bones” featuring Shygirl. The track appears on her most recent project, Caprisongs.

Babyface Ray Ft. Icewear Vezzo – “6 Mile”

Ahead of his upcoming Sincerely Face Tour, Babyface Ray shared the new video for “6 Mile,” featuring Icewear Vezzo. Watch “6 Mile” HERE.

Kay Flock Ft. Dougie B, Bory300 & Cardi B – “Shake It”

Produced by Elias Beats, Kay Flock’s single “Shake It” features Dougie B, Bory300 and ESSENCE cover star Cardi B. Watch the new video HERE.

Kuttem Reese – “Different”

Today, Orlando rapper Kuttem Reese drops a new single and music video entitled “Different.” Listen to “Different” HERE. Watch the music video HERE.

Dylan Sinclair – “Lifetime”

Rising 20-year-old singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair shares his latest single “Lifetime” available to stream on all digital platforms. Listen HERE.

Ransom Ft. The Game – “Circumstances”

Ransom shares his upcoming album’s lead single “Circumstances” with The Game. Stream the song HERE.

Skylar Stecker Ft. Tone Stith – “What’s Good”

Earlier this week, Skylar Stecker released the Cold Creator and Logan James-directed music video for her single “What’s Good” featuring Tone Stith. Check it out HERE.

Bas – ‘Pick Me Up’

Today, Dreamville’s Bas releases his highly anticipated EP [BUMP] Pick Me Up. The 4-track project features Galimatias, Gunna, J. Cole, Lil Tay, and Ari Lennox. Download the album HERE.

Tee Grizzley – ‘Half Tee Half Beast’

Tee Grizzley drops off his new project Half Tee Half Beast. Stream it HERE.

Guapo – “SRT”

Guapo released the video for his new single “SRT” this week. Watch the video HERE.

Alesia Lani – “I Don’t Mind”

Today, Texas-based soul songstress Alesia Lani shares her genre-bending retro track “I Don’t Mind” and accompanying music video through Los Angeles-based Trailing Twelve Records. Listen to it HERE.

Big Jade Ft. Z-Ro – “Eat”

The Beaumont, TX-bred Big Jade releases her new video titled “Eat” featuring Houston rap legend, Z-Ro. Listen to “Eat” HERE.

Fredo Bang – ‘Two-Face Bang 2’