New Music This Week: Lizzo, Ambré, Muni Long And More

John Legend and Muni Long – Photo: Eric Williams

Happy Friday, folks. We’re well into the month of July, and as the weather continues to heat up, ESSENCE brings to you a whole new list of fresh music for you to vibe to this weekend.

Today, Lizzo releases her highly anticipated album Special, we’ve also got the visuals for Cardi B’s latest single “Hot Sh*t,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk; fresh off her ESSENCE Festival performance, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ambré shares her new video with Jvck James titled “I’m Baby,” and Alicia Keys connects with Lucky Daye and Khalid in the visual for “Come For Me (Unlocked).”

Muni Long has had a busy few months. After tearing up the stage at the BET Awards in June, Long makes a guest appearance in two videos in this week’s roundup. She is featured in John Legend’s “Honey,” as well as a collaborative track alongside Saweetie called “Baby Boo.” Today’s list includes new music from Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel, Rotimi and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.