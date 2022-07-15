New Music This Week: Lizzo, Ambré, Muni Long And More

Happy Friday, folks. We’re well into the month of July, and as the weather continues to heat up, ESSENCE brings to you a whole new list of fresh music for you to vibe to this weekend.
Today, Lizzo releases her highly anticipated album Special, we’ve also got the visuals for Cardi B’s latest single “Hot Sh*t,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk; fresh off her ESSENCE Festival performance, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ambré shares her new video with Jvck James titled “I’m Baby,” and Alicia Keys connects with Lucky Daye and Khalid in the visual for “Come For Me (Unlocked).”
Muni Long has had a busy few months. After tearing up the stage at the BET Awards in June, Long makes a guest appearance in two videos in this week’s roundup. She is featured in John Legend’s “Honey,” as well as a collaborative track alongside Saweetie called “Baby Boo.” Today’s list includes new music from Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel, Rotimi and more.
Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.
01
Cardi B – “Hot Sh*t” ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and now she releases the new video for the track. Watch the visual HERE.
02
Muni Long – “Baby Boo” ft. Saweetie
Last month, Muni Long released her Public Displays of Affection Too project. Earlier this week, Long returned with the official music video for “Baby Boo,” with Saweetie. Take a look HERE.
03
Alicia Keys – “Come For Me (Unlocked)” ft. Lucky Daye and Khalid
Back in December, Alicia Keys released KEYS. Yesterday, she shared the new visual for “Come For Me (Unlocked),” featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye. Check it out HERE.
04
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Nearly three years since her last album, Lizzo returns with her fourth studio album Special. Stream the project in full, HERE.
05
Blxst – “Couldn’t Wait For It” ft. Rick Ross
On Tuesday (July 12), Blxst dropped the video for his song “Couldn’t Wait For It” – featuring Rick Ross – off of his Before You Go album. Check it out HERE.
06
John Legend – “Honey” ft. Muni Long
Earlier this month, John Legend and Muni Long linked up for a fresh new single, “Honey.” This week, they shared the official music video for the song. Watch it HERE.
John Legend and Muni Long – Photo: Eric Williams
07
Ambré – “I’m Baby” ft. Jvck James
GRAMMY-Award Winning artist Ambré and buzzing UK R&B singer Jvck James lean into love in the visual for “I’m Baby” from the recently released EP, 3000°. Watch it HERE.
08
Raiche – “Fool”
R&B vocalist Raiche has announced today’s release of her single, “Fool,” which is accompanied by a visual streaming via YouTube. Check it out HERE.
09
Lloyd Banks – ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’
Today, the Queens, N.Y.-bred rapper releases his new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2 on all streaming platforms. Listen to it HERE.
10
DaniLeigh – “Dead To Me”
After a brief hiatus from releasing music, DaniLeigh is officially back with her latest single “Dead To Me.” Listen to her new track HERE.
11
Larry June – “Private Valet”
Bay Area rapper Larry June has returned with a new song and visual for “Private Valet.” Check it out HERE.
12
CMG – ‘Gangsta Art’
Yo Gotti’s CMG empire has slowly risen to the top in recent years. Today, he highlights the entire roster on the new compilation project Gangsta Art. Stream the album HERE.
13
Danger Mouse and Black Thought – “Aquamarine”
Danger Mouse and Black Thought have released another single in the buildup to their collaborative album Cheat Codes. The third single from the duo, “Aquamarine, features Michael Kiwanuka. Listen to it HERE.
14
DJ Premier – ‘Hip Hop 50 Volume 1’
Today, DJ Premier releases DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1. The new album features Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels and more. Listen to it HERE.
15
Ne-Yo – ‘Self Explanatory’
Today, Ne-Yo releases his highly-anticipated, eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory. Listen to it HERE