New Music This Week: Lil Nas X, Muni Long, GloRilla And More

The best day of the work week is here, once again. And outside of it being the start of a beautiful (and hopefully productive) weekend, many of the most talented voices in hip-hop and R&B decided to drop new music this week for your listening pleasure.
Today, Muni Long releases her highly-anticipated debut album titled Public Displays Of Affection: The Album, which features “Time Machine” and the hit single “Hrs. And Hrs.” GloRilla and Cardi B link up in the video for “Tomorrow 2,” Kid Cudi shares the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Willing to Trust” from the upcoming film Entergalactic, and Lil Nas X has shared an anime-inspired video for the new song “Star Walkin’.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Givēon, Kaash Paige, Dreezy, and more.
Check out today’s roundup of new music below.
01
Muni Long – ‘Public Displays Of Affection: The Album’
Muni Long shares her Public Displays Of Affection: The Album
today, which features tracks such as “Time Machine” and “Hrs. and Hrs.” Stream it HERE
.
02
GloRilla ft. Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B has joined Memphis rapper GloRilla on a new single titled “Tomorrow 2.” Check it out HERE
.
03
Lil Nas X – “Star Walkin’”
Yesterday, Lil Nas X has shared an anime-inspired video for the new song “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem).” Watch it HERE
.
04
DreamDoll – ‘Life In Plastic 3’
Bronx rapper DreamDoll closes out the Life In Plastic
series with her third installment, featuring French Montana, Kash Doll, and Capella Grey. Stream the album HERE
.
05
Dreezy ft. Jeremih – “In Touch”
Dreezy and Jeremih connect in their vibrant and futuristic music video, “In Touch”. Watch the visual HERE
.
06
Lil Baby – “The World Is Yours To Take”
Lil Baby has shared his official FIFA World Cup anthem, “The World Is Yours To Take,” which samples the Tears For Fears classic. Watch it HERE
.
07
Kaash Paige ft. 6lack – “Miss My Dawgs”
Over the weekend, Kaash Paige returned with her highly anticipated new single, “Miss My Dawgs,” which includes a guest appearance from 6lack. Check it out HERE
.
08
Kid Cudi ft. Ty Dolla Sign – “Willing To Trust”
Ahead of the Sept. 30 release of his album and corresponding animated Netflix special Entergalactic
, Kid Cudi has released his collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign titled “Willing to Trust.” Listen to it HERE
.
09
Khalid – “Satellite”
Today, Khalid drops his latest single “Satellite,” a hypnotic, ’80s-inspired anthem. Listen to the song HERE
.
10
Givēon – “Time”
Givēon has released a new song that’s featured in the upcoming movie Amsterdam
, titled “Time.” Hear it HERE
.
11
Cam’ron & A-Trak – ‘U Wasn’t There’
Today, Cam’ron and A-Trak connect for their long-awaited U Wasn’t There
album, featuring Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana, and more. Stream it HERE
.
12
YG – “Maniac”
Today, the California-bred rapper returns with another offering from his upcoming project, his brand new “Maniac” single. Listen to it HERE
.
13
Kiana Ledé – “Irresponsible”
Kiana Ledé has released the video for her recent single “Irresponsible.” Check it out HERE
.
14
Freddie Gibbs – “Dark Hearted”
With the release date of his new album only a week away, Freddie Gibbs drops “Dark Hearted”. Check it out HERE
.
15
Lakeyah – ‘No Pressure Pt. 2’
Quality Control’s Lakeyah is back with a new, versatile EP, No Pressure Part 2. Listen to it HERE
.