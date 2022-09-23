New Music This Week: Lil Nas X, Muni Long, GloRilla And More

The best day of the work week is here, once again. And outside of it being the start of a beautiful (and hopefully productive) weekend, many of the most talented voices in hip-hop and R&B decided to drop new music this week for your listening pleasure.

Today, Muni Long releases her highly-anticipated debut album titled Public Displays Of Affection: The Album, which features “Time Machine” and the hit single “Hrs. And Hrs.” GloRilla and Cardi B link up in the video for “Tomorrow 2,” Kid Cudi shares the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Willing to Trust” from the upcoming film Entergalactic, and Lil Nas X has shared an anime-inspired video for the new song “Star Walkin’.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Givēon, Kaash Paige, Dreezy, and more.

Check out today’s roundup of new music below.