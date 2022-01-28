New Music This Week: KYLE, NLE Choppa, BlocBoy JB And More

With February right around the corner, we end this month with highly anticipated releases from some of today’s hottest artists, along with albums from the genre’s more established emcees.

This week, Rick Ross and AZ dropped the deluxe versions of Richer Than I Ever Been and Doe or Die II, respectively, Benny the Butcher releases the visuals to his new single “Johnny P’s Caddy,” featuring J.Cole, and the California-bred rapper, singer and songwriter KYLE, came through with his third studio album, It’s Not So Bad. Today’s list also contains music from NLE Choppa, Guapdad 4000, Pink Sweat$ and more.

Check out this week’s new releases below.

01 FKA Twigs – “jealousy” Ft. Rema British artist FKA twigs releases the visual for her song “jealousy” feat. Rema, from her latest mixtape CAPRISONGS. With this video, FKA twigs continues her collaboration with CAPRISONGS visuals director Aidan Zamiri. Watch the video HERE 02 NLE Choppa – ‘Me vs. Me’ NLE Choppa can let his fans breathe easy with the arrival of his latest project, Me vs. Me, which contains features from Young Thug, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Check out the project HERE 03 Kyle – ‘It’s Not So Bad’ Today, KYLE has delivered his third studio album, It’s Not So Bad. The 11-track project includes features from BEAM, Craig David, and Dougie F. Listen to the new album HERE 04 Benny the Butcher – “Johnny P’s Caddy” Ft. J. Cole Along with the announcement of his new project Tana Talk 4, Benny has also released the project’s first single and video, “Johnny P’s Caddy,” featuring J.Cole and produced by The Alchemist. You can watch the video HERE , and stream the new track HERE 05 Guapdad 4000 – “Fearless” Ft. Valentino Khan Guapdad 4000 teamed up with Valentino Khan for an amazing collaboration titled “Fearless”, which was featured in the latest trailer for Riot Games’ wildly popular video game, Valorant. Stream the single HERE 06 Ella Mai – “DFMU” Ella Mai has returned with the highly anticipated release of her latest single “DFMU” (Don’t F*** Me Up), produced by longtime musical collaborator Mustard. Listen to the song HERE 07 YSB Tril – “Paralyzed” Ft. midwxst Today, up-and-coming North Carolina artist YSB Tril releases “Paralyzed,” featuring midwxst. Listen to the new single HERE 08 Pink Sweat$ – ‘Pink Moon’ Pink Sweat$ dropped his new EP Pink Moon today. The project features 6lack, Blxst, Sabrina Claudio and more. Check out the EP HERE 09 Angela Hunte – “Me” Ahead of her debut album Mango, Angela Hunte drops off her new single “Me.” You can hear the song HERE 10 BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith – ‘Bacc 2 Da Bloc’ On Wednesday (January 26), BlocBoy and Tay Keith released their new collaborative project Bacc 2 Da Bloc. The mixtape is 15 songs with features from EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty and more. Listen to the tape HERE 11 Babyface Ray – ‘FACE’ Detroit rapper Babyface Ray drops his new album, FACE, featuring Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, Icewear Vezzo, and more. Listen to the new release HERE 12 Amber Mark – ‘Three Dimensions Deep’ New York based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark releases her highly anticipated debut album Three Dimensions Deep today via PMR/Interscope Records. Listen to Mark’s debut HERE 13 Doe Boy – ‘OH REALLY’ The Cleveland-born, Atlanta-raised rapper Doe Boy released his new album OH REALLY on Wednesday morning (January 26). The album features Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Nardo Wick, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, and more. Listen HERE 14 Rick Ross – ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’ [Deluxe] Today, Rick Ross returns with the deluxe version of Richer Than I Ever Been, with additional songs “Vacheron,” featuring AZ, “Revelations,” and “Not For Nothing” featuring Anderson .Paak. Listen to the deluxe version HERE 15 AZ – ‘Doe or Die II’ [Deluxe] Legendary New York rapper AZ dropped the deluxe version of his September release Doe or Die II. The deluxe version includes 4 new songs, with features from Inky Johnson and 2 Chainz. Stream the deluxe version HERE