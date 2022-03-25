New Music This Week: Koffee, Latto, EARTHGANG And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final days in March, ESSENCE again provides the best in new music this week.

Today’s list includes the debut album from Koffee entitled Gifted, Latto drops off her 777 project, NIGO releases I Know NIGO, and the Atlanta duo EARTHGANG unveils the new visuals for “American Horror Story,” off of Ghetto Gods. We also have music from Denzel Curry, 42 Dugg and EST Gee, Coco Jones and more.

Check out this week’s list of new music.

01 Latto – ‘777’ HERE. The Georgia-raised returns with her second album 777. The project includes features from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Kodak Black and more. Check it out 02 Summer Walker ft. SZA & Cardi B – “No Love” (Extended) Summer Walker releases the extended version of her and SZA’s song, “No Love.” The new edit features the incomparable Cardi B. Listen to it HERE 03 Koffee – ‘Gifted’ HERE. The reggae artist for modern day, Koffee, releases her debut album Gifted, today. The album features the songs “West Indies,” “Pull Up,” and “Shine.” Listen to the project 04 NIGO – ‘I Know NIGO’ HERE. NIGO finally drops his highly anticipated I Know NIGO, featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Pop Smoke, Kid Cudi and more. Listen to the new album 05 Denzel Curry – ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ HERE. Denzel Curry drops his new album featuring Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6LACK, T-Pain and more. Listen to it 06 Coco Jones – “Caliber” HERE. The multi-hyphenate, rising star dropped her new a single today entitled “Caliber.” Listen to the song 07 Kur – “Road to the Riches” HERE. Rising Philadelphia force of nature Kur unleashes a new single and music video entitled “Road To The Riches.” Check it out 08 The Cool Kids – ‘Baby Oil Staircase Chillout’ HERE. Mikey Rocks and Chuck English of The Cool Kids return with Baby Oil Staircase Chillout. Listen to the album 09 Phife Dawg – ‘Forever’ HERE. The late, great Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest is here with a new album, entitled Forever. The project features Rapsody, Q-Tip, Dwele and more. Listen to it 10 42 Dugg & EST Gee – “Free The Shiners” HERE. They also released the corresponding music video for the song – that was directed by Diesel Films – and you can stream it HERE. Today, 42 Dugg and EST Gee unveiled their new song “Free The Shiners,” which is currently available to stream on all platforms. They also released the corresponding music video for the song – that was directed by Diesel Films – and you can stream it 11 EARTHGANG – “American Horror Story” HERE. The incomparable duo EARTHGANG have released the first of five live music videos off their critically acclaimed sophomore album. Filmed as one long continuous visual titled the The Ghetto Gods Show — watch the video for “American Horror Story” 12 Buddy – ‘Superghetto’ HERE. Buddy drops his highly-anticipated Superghetto. Listen to it 13 Ogi – “Envy” HERE. After introducing her debut single “I Got It,” rising singer-songwriter Ogi has announced her latest offering, “Envy,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. List to it 14 Stove God Cooks x Superior – “161” HERE. Check out Stove God Cooks new single off of the album The God That Sat By The Stove, entitled “161,” 15 Sheff G – “Break From It” HERE. Sheff G, the leader of Brooklyn’s premier crew and label, Winners Circle Entertainment, releases new song “Break From It.” Check it out