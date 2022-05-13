New Music This Week: Kendrick Lamar, Tank And The Bangas, Lakeyah And More

Photo by Renell Medrano

Happy Friday, folks. For any of you that are superstitious, it’s also Friday the 13th. Historically, today has been considered an unlucky day in Western culture, or a time more likely for an unfortunate event to occur. Well, none of this is going to happen today – because we’ve got tons of new music for your listening pleasure.

It’s been five years since the release of the Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN., and today Kendrick Lamar is back in a real way. After dropping the video for the song “The Heart Part 5,” the enigmatic rapper shares his highly anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Lamar will embark on The Big Steppers Tour, sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App, beginning July 19 at the Paycom Center in Oakland. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12pm on oklama.com.

Today, the New Orleans-based music group Tank and the Bangas put out their new album Red Balloon, Leikeli47 drops Shape Up, and Danger Mouse and Black Thought share the first single from their upcoming collaborative LP, Cheat Codes, titled “No Gold Teeth.” New releases also include songs from GoGo Morrow, and albums from Dylan Sinclair, Leikeli47, and more.

Take a look at our list of new music below.

01 Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ HERE. Fresh off the frenzy from the release of “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar releases his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project includes features from Blxst, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and more. Stream the new album 02 Lakeyah – “I Look Good” HERE. Rising Milwaukee-born rapper, singer and rising Quality Control Music force of nature Lakeyah returns with a new single and music video entitled “I Look Good.” Watch the video 03 Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “No Gold Teeth” HERE. Danger Mouse and Black Thought have announced a new collaborative LP, Cheat Codes, with its first single “No Gold Teeth.” Listen to the track 04 Tank and the Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’ HERE. Today, New Orleans-based music group Tank and the Bangas drop their new project Red Balloon. The 15-track album features Wayne Brady, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, and more. Stream the new album 05 Dylan Sinclair – ‘No Longer in the Suburbs’ HERE. Earlier this week, R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair released his new EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, featuring the single “Open.” Check out the new EP 06 Leikeli47 – ‘Shape Up’ HERE. The Los Angeles rapper Leikeli47 shares her new album Shape Up today. It includes a guest appearance from Miss J Alexander on “Jay Walk.” Stream the new project 07 GoGo Morrow – “In The Way” HERE. GoGo Morrow makes her debut with her first single, “In The Way,” out today via B.O.E. and Universal Music Canada in partnership with Kenya Barris’ label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records. Listen to the song 08 Blac Youngsta – ‘4Life’ HERE. 4 Life is the new project from Blac Youngsta featuring 21 Savage, Pooh Shiesty, BIG 30 and more. Listen to it