Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week of February, some of the game’s hottest artists release new content to set the tone for the upcoming month. With everything that’s been going on around the world, it’s always good to have some good music to soothe the soul.
This week, Kanye West released the Donda 2 album exclusively on his Stem Player, and the always-newsworthy Kodak Black put out his new project, Back for Everything.
Dreamville’s EARTHGANG dropped their highly anticipated studio album Ghetto Gods, Conway The Machine released his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, and LightSkinKeisha continues her run with a new single called “Play Me.” Today’s list also includes songs from Smoke DZA, Dylan Sinclair, Jaxx and more.
Check out this week’s list of new music below.
01
Kanye West – ‘Donda 2’
As promised, Kanye West has released Donda 2
, available exclusively through West’s Donda Stem Player. Listen to the new album HERE
.
02
EARTHGANG – ‘Ghetto Gods’
Today, the Atlanta duo drops Ghetto Gods
. The 17-track project features J. Cole, Future, Musiq Soulchild, Ari Lennox and more. Stream their new album HERE
.
03
Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’
The modern jazz icon Robert Glasper releases his long awaited Black Radio III
album today. The project includes features from Jennifer Hudson, India Arie, Killer Mike, Q-Tip, PJ Morton and more. Listen to Black Radio III HERE
.
04
Kodak Black – ‘Back for Everything’
Kodak Black has delivered Back for Everything
, his first project since last year’s Haitian Boy Kodak
. The 19-song project feature’s Lil Durk – stream Kodak’s new release HERE
.
05
Conway The Machine – ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’
God Don’t Make Mistakes is now available at all DSP’s and features appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, Bink, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Novel, Keisha Plum, Cosmo Beats and Conway’s Drumwork label artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius. Check it out HERE
.
06
Smoke DZA – “Trust Issues”
Smoke DZA teams up with Nym Lo and 183rd for the new single “Trust Issues.” This marks the first single off of their forthcoming album, Driplomatic Immunity
, slated for release on March 4. Listen to the song HERE
.
07
Ace Hood – ‘Memories Inside Never Die’
Today, Florida rap veteran Ace Hood released M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die)
. Check out the album HERE
.
08
Dreamer Isioma – “Sunset Drive”
Dreamer Isioma drops the video for “Sunset Drive” off of their new album Goodnight Dreamer
. Watch the video HERE
, and stream the album HERE
.
09
LightSkinKeisha – “Play Me”
Rapper/Actress LightSkinKeisha drops off her new single “Play Me.” Listen to it HERE
.
10
Dylan Sinclair – “Suppress”
Today, rising 20-year-old R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair returns with an introspective and moody new single called “Suppress” Check out the song HERE
.
TOPICS: Dreamville earthgang february Kanye West new music