Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week of February, some of the game’s hottest artists release new content to set the tone for the upcoming month. With everything that’s been going on around the world, it’s always good to have some good music to soothe the soul.

This week, Kanye West released the Donda 2 album exclusively on his Stem Player, and the always-newsworthy Kodak Black put out his new project, Back for Everything.

Dreamville’s EARTHGANG dropped their highly anticipated studio album Ghetto Gods, Conway The Machine released his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, and LightSkinKeisha continues her run with a new single called “Play Me.” Today’s list also includes songs from Smoke DZA, Dylan Sinclair, Jaxx and more.

Check out this week’s list of new music below.