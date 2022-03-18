New Music This Week: Erica Campbell, Cypress Hill, Saba And More

Happy Friday, folks. It is always a great feeling to say – and hear – those words after a long week. So, as your last day of work until the weekend draws to a close, the good folks here at ESSENCE have got you covered with a bunch of new music to listen to throughout the day.

This week, we have the first release in almost four years from the legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill entitled Back in Black, Saba and Krayzie Bone come together in the new video for “Come My Way,” and Nems drops the remix to “Bing Bong,” featuring Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes and Styles P. Today’s list also includes music from Erica Campbell, Key Glock, Yeat, Joyce Wrice and more.

Take a look at the new edition of our weekly roundup below.

01 Erica Campbell – “Positive” HERE. Erica Campbell – Grammy award-winning singer and half of the gospel music duo Mary Mary – released her new single “Positive” today. Listen to the track 02 Cypress Hill – ‘Back in Black’ HERE. The legendary Cypress Hill returns with a new album entitled Back in Black. Listen to the project 03 Joyce Wrice – “Iced Tea” HERE. Earlier this week, R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Wrice released the new single “Iced Tea,” produced by the GRAMMY Award-winning KAYTRANADA. Listen to the song 04 Nems – “Bing Bong” (Remix) ft. Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes & Styles P HERE. Yesterday, Nems premiered the remix to “Bing Bong,” which features Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes and Styles P. Check out the new track 05 Sy Ari Da Kid – ‘The Shadow In The Shade’ Sy Ari Da Kid has dropped his new album The Shadow In The Shade. The 21-track project features Jadakiss, T.I., Benny The Butcher, Big K.R.I.T., Trouble, Lloyd Banks, and more. Listen to it HERE 06 Key Glock – “Play For Keeps” HERE. Closely following last week’s “Pain Killers” video (2.8M), “Play For Keeps” is the latest single to drop from Glock’s upcoming Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe), out March 25. Watch the video for “Play For Keeps” 07 Yeat – “Poppin” HERE. The official music video for Yeat’s “Poppin” – directed by Cole Bennett – is out now. Watch the new visuals to the song 08 Yayo Da Cartune – “Make it Rain” HERE. Yayo Da Cartune releases a one-of-a-kind virtual reality music video for his record “Make it Rain.” Check out the video 09 Brittany Davis – ‘I Choose To Live’ HERE. Today, Brittany Davis releases I Choose To Live, an album blended with hip-hop, R&B and electronic. Listen to the album 10 Joel Corry ft. David Guetta & Bryson Tiller – “What Would You Do” HERE. UK DJ/producer Joel Corry is releases his new single “What Would You Do,” alongside Bryson Tiller and David Guetta. Listen to it

