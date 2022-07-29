New Music This Week: Beyoncé, Ella Mai, Tems And More

Happy Friday, folks. As July comes to an end, make sure to savor the final days of summer by spending time with family and friends while you enjoy all the amazing music being released by some of the best artists around.
Today, the iconic entertainer Beyoncé releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album titled, Renaissance. It comes six years after the surprise release of Lemonade in 2016. The project contains features from Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Grace Jones, Tems and BEAM, as well as credits from The-Dream, Mike Dean and more.
Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Ella Mai delivers the video for her latest single, “How” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard. Earlier this week, the three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue dropped, and features tracks from Tems, Amaarae, and Sante Fe Klan; and Nav shared the first single from his new album Demons Protected by Angels. The new song, “Never Sleep,” features Lil Baby and Travis Scott, and Ne-Yo releases the new video for the song “Handle Me Gently.” Today’s list also includes music from Young Dolph, Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.
Check out our roundup of new releases below.
01
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Today, the iconic entertainer Beyoncé releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album titled, Renaissance. It includes collaborators Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Grace Jones, BEAM and more. Listen to the album HERE.
Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs
02
Ella Mai ft. Roddy Ricch and Mustard – “How”
Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Ella Mai delivers the video for her latest single, “How” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard. Check out the song HERE.
03
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – The EP
The three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, features Tems’ heartfelt rendition of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ iconic single “No Woman, No Cry.” Stream the project HERE.
04
Nia Sultana – “Cristal”
Brooklyn singer/songwriter Nia Sultana releases the cinematic video for her new single “Cristal” featuring Che Ecru. Watch it HERE
05
Tobe Nwigwe – “Destruction”
On Sunday, Nwigwe returned with a new single titled “Destruction,” featuring Coast Contra. Watch the video HERE.
06
Quavo & Takeoff – “Us Vs Them”
Multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff unleash a new single and music video entitled “Us Vs Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. Watch it HERE.
07
Ne-Yo – “Handle Me Gently”
Singer and songwriter Ne-Yo shares the video for “Handle Me Gently,” from the new album Self Explanatory. Check it out HERE.
08
Nav ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott – “Never Sleep”
Nav has shared the first single from his new album Demons Protected by Angels. The new song, “Never Sleep,” features Lil Baby and Travis Scott. Listen to it HERE.
09
Cordae – “Multi-Platinum
Last night, Cordae debuted “Multi-Platinum,” a brand track produced by Kid Culture. Stream the song HERE.
10
Young Dolph – “Hall of Fame”
A new Young Dolph song has been released. The single, “Hall of Fame,” arrives on what would have been the Memphis rapper’s 37th birthday. Hear the track HERE.
11
Dave East – “What Y’all Want”
Dave East dropped off his latest visual for “What Y’all Want,” watch it HERE.
12
Mozzy – “If You Love Me”
Two weeks after the release of his album Survivor’s Guilt, Mozzy shared his brand new music video for “If You Love Me.” Watch it HERE.