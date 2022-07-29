New Music This Week: Beyoncé, Ella Mai, Tems And More

Photo Credit: Carlijn Jacobs

Happy Friday, folks. As July comes to an end, make sure to savor the final days of summer by spending time with family and friends while you enjoy all the amazing music being released by some of the best artists around.

Today, the iconic entertainer Beyoncé releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album titled, Renaissance. It comes six years after the surprise release of Lemonade in 2016. The project contains features from Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Grace Jones, Tems and BEAM, as well as credits from The-Dream, Mike Dean and more.

Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Ella Mai delivers the video for her latest single, “How” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard. Earlier this week, the three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue dropped, and features tracks from Tems, Amaarae, and Sante Fe Klan; and Nav shared the first single from his new album Demons Protected by Angels. The new song, “Never Sleep,” features Lil Baby and Travis Scott, and Ne-Yo releases the new video for the song “Handle Me Gently.” Today’s list also includes music from Young Dolph, Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.

Check out our roundup of new releases below.