New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Baby Tate, FKA Twigs And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we say goodbye to September, it’s only right that we bring in October with a bang. So, with a new month comes new music.

Earlier this week, Ciara shared “Better Thangs,” a collaboration with LVRN’s Summer Walker, and Nicki Minaj dropped the video for the remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” Today, Baby Tate returns with her brand new mixtape Mani/Pedi, Kid Cudi releases Entergalactic in conjunction with his film of the same name, and Dess Dior drops Raw.

Along with Smino’s J. Cole-assisted single “90 Proof,” our list also includes music from DRAM, FKA twigs, Dess Dior, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.