New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Baby Tate, FKA Twigs And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we say goodbye to September, it’s only right that we bring in October with a bang. So, with a new month comes new music.
Earlier this week, Ciara shared “Better Thangs,” a collaboration with LVRN’s Summer Walker, and Nicki Minaj dropped the video for the remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss.” Today, Baby Tate returns with her brand new mixtape Mani/Pedi, Kid Cudi releases Entergalactic in conjunction with his film of the same name, and Dess Dior drops Raw.
Along with Smino’s J. Cole-assisted single “90 Proof,” our list also includes music from DRAM, FKA twigs, Dess Dior, and more.
Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.
01
Baby Tate – ‘Mani/Pedi’
Today, rapper Baby Tate drops her brand new mixtape Mani/Pedi
. Listen to it HERE
.
02
Skeng & Nicki Minaj – “Likkle Miss” (Remix)
A few days ago, Minaj released a new visual for “Likkle Miss (Remix),” which sees her joining rising Jamaican star Skeng for an upgrade of his latest hit. Watch it HERE
.
03
Ciara & Summer Walker – “Better Thangs”
Ciara returns with a new song called “Better Thangs,” featuring Summer Walker. Check it out HERE
.
04
Kid Cudi – ‘Entergalactic’
Today Kid Cudi releases his eighth studio album Entergalactic
; in conjunction with his film of the same name. Stream in HERE
.
05
Dess Dior – ‘Raw’ EP
Over the weekend, Dess Dior shared her eight-track EP titled Raw
. Listen to it HERE
.
06
Smino ft. J. Cole – “90 Proof”
Smino and J. Cole have dropped the new song “90 Proof.” It’s the first official single from Smino’s forthcoming album Luv 4 Rent
. Listen to it HERE
.
07
DRAM – “Let Me See Your Phone”
DRAM shares the new single “Let Me See Your Phone,” which was co-produced by Rory Farrell and Chiiild. Check it out HERE
.
08
FKA twigs – “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has released a new video for her song “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess. Watch it HERE
.
09
YG – ‘I Got Issues’
Today, YG shares his sixth studio album I Got Issues
. The project features J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Nas, and more. Stream it HERE
.
10
Quavo & Takeoff – “Nothing Changed”
Today, Quavo and Takeoff present the latest drop from their upcoming project, a brand new single titled “Nothing Changed.” Check it out HERE
.
11
Roddy Ricch – “Stop Breathing”
Today, Roddy Ricch drops off his latest single “Stop Breathing,” which was produced by Turbo and Shottie. Hear it HERE
.
12
Freddie Gibbs – ‘Soul Sold Separately’
Today, the Grammy-nominated rapper drops off his highly anticipated Soul Sold Separately
album. Stream the project HERE
.
13
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
“It’s Plenty,” which was released yesterday earlier this week, is produced by ElementZ and JAE5. Listen to it HERE
.