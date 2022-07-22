New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, Flo Milli And More

“Pressurelicious” via YouTube

Happy Friday, folks. Our favorite day of the week is back again, and so are some of the music industry’s biggest names to provide us with new music to vibe to.

Today, SZA links up with Doechii for the remix to “Persuasive,” Megan Thee Stallion and Future release their new collaboration titled “Pressurelicious,” and Saucy Santana drops the visuals for the song “Booty,” which features Latto.

For all you hip-hop enthusiasts, Joey Bada$$ shares his first full-length album in five years, 2000. The project comes a decade after 2012’s 1999, and includes guest appearances from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, and more. The Dreamville camp returns to deliver the video for “Stick,” a group song by JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes.

Our list of new releases also includes music from Dvsn, Icewear Vezzo, Mozzy, Flo Milli, DaniLeigh and more. Check out this week’s roundup below.