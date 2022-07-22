New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, Flo Milli And More

Happy Friday, folks. Our favorite day of the week is back again, and so are some of the music industry’s biggest names to provide us with new music to vibe to.
Today, SZA links up with Doechii for the remix to “Persuasive,” Megan Thee Stallion and Future release their new collaboration titled “Pressurelicious,” and Saucy Santana drops the visuals for the song “Booty,” which features Latto.
For all you hip-hop enthusiasts, Joey Bada$$ shares his first full-length album in five years, 2000. The project comes a decade after 2012’s 1999, and includes guest appearances from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, and more. The Dreamville camp returns to deliver the video for “Stick,” a group song by JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes.
Our list of new releases also includes music from Dvsn, Icewear Vezzo, Mozzy, Flo Milli, DaniLeigh and more. Check out this week’s roundup below.
Doechii ft. SZA – “Persuasive” (Remix)
Doechii has linked up with SZA for a new remix of the single “Persuasive.” Listen to the song HERE.
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Future – “Pressurelicious”
Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion released the new song “Pressurelicious,” which includes a guest appearance from Future. Stream the song HERE.
FKA twigs – “Killer”
Last month, FKA twigs dropped a new song “Killer. Today, she shared the visuals for it. Watch the video for “Killer” HERE.
Saucy Santana ft. Latto – “Booty”
On Tuesday, rapper and hitmaker Saucy Santana released the music video for his hit single “Booty” featuring labelmate Latto. Watch it HERE.
Dvsn – “If I Get Caught”
Today, R&B duo Dvsn released their brand-new single, “If I Get Caught.” Listen to the song HERE.
Joey Bada$$ – ‘2000’
Joey Bada$$ unleashes his first full-length album in five years with 2000. The 14-track project features Diddy, Westside Gunn, JID, Chris Brown, and more. Check it out HERE.
Mozzy – ‘Survivor’s Guilt’
Mozzy shares his follow-up to last year’s Untreated Trauma with Survivor’s Guilt. The album features EST Gee, Blxst, YG, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, 2 Chainz and more. Stream the project HERE.
Flo Milli – “You Still Here, Ho?’
Earlier this week, Flo Milli released her debut album You Still Here, Ho? The project includes features from BabyFace Ray, Rico Nasty, and Tiffany Pollard. Listen to it HERE.
Kalan.FrFr ft. Blxst – “No Stoppin”
Directed by Taj, Kalan.FrFr and Blxst share the video to their collaborative singe “No Stoppin.” Watch the visuals HERE.
JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason & Sheck Wes – “Stick”
Directed by Waboosh and ONDA, Dreamville returns to share the latest visual from the compilation D-Day, with “Stick.” Watch it HERE.
DaniLeigh – ‘My Side’
DaniLeigh opens up with her new EP My Side. The EP includes seven tracks of emotion. Stream the project HERE.
Icewear Vezzo – ‘Rich Off Pints 3’
Yesterday, Icewear Vezzo returned to release Rich Off Pints 3, which features Key Glock, G Herbo, E-40 and more. Listen to it HERE.